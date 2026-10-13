Facelifted Toyota Glanza To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow

The facelifted Maruti Baleno went on sale recently, bringing a handful of design tweaks and a long list of feature updates. Ahead of the price announcement, Toyota has already released a couple of teaser videos. Here’s everything you can expect from the updated Glanza:

Design Differences To Remain

While the design of the Toyota Glanza will undergo revisions like the recently introduced facelifted Baleno, it will continue to have its distinct face. The short teaser clips do show a redesigned grille, a fresh look for the front bumper, and LED fog lamps. However, it has continued with the same set of LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs as the outgoing model.

In profile, the 2026 Toyota Glanza is likely to look almost the same as the pre-facelift model, save for the inclusion of a freshly designed set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Other expected design elements will likely include chrome-finished door handles, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and a sharkfin antenna.

Toyota is not expected to make many changes to the rear of the Glanza. Expect it to have the same C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights, a chrome bar on the tailgate, and a chunky bumper.

Changes To The Cabin And Equipment Set

The facelifted Glanza is expected to have the same black and beige cabin theme as the older model, but may come with revised upholstery. As with the recently updated Baleno, the facelifted Glanza could come with adjustable headrests for all occupants too. Other details inside will likely include a 3-spoke steering wheel and physical switches for the climate controls.

Like the 2026 Baleno, we expect Toyota to provide the new Glanza with additional equipment as well, such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a branded music system. The updated premium hatchback will retain other amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, and connected car tech.

Its safety features will likely see the introduction of front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera setup, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as prevalent on the new Baleno. Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-hold assist are also on offer.

What About The Powertrain Choices?

With the midlife update, we are expecting Toyota to swap its K12B petrol engine with the new Baleno’s Z12E 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The technical specifications of the powertrain are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine Power 83 PS 77.5 PS Torque 112 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT - automated manual transmission, MT- Manual Transmission

The same engine will also likely be offered with an optional CNG kit, as in the Baleno, wherein it produces 70 PS and 102 Nm, and comes with only the manual gearbox. With the facelift, just like the Baleno, the Glanza is also expected to be offered with CNG-AMT combination.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the 2026 Toyota Glanza to have a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The updated premium hatchback will also serve as a rival to similarly sized and priced alternatives such as the Citroen C3 X, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

CarDekho Says…

The Glanza has always had the same equipment and engine options as the Baleno, and given that the latter’s recent update has only made a much fiercer rival, we expect the same for the Toyota offering. Expect Toyota to continue to set it apart from the donor vehicle by providing slight design and visual differences inside and out, while relying on its relatively lower service costs to attract buyers over the Baleno