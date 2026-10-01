5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Pros & Cons Explained

It has been close to 2 months since Skoda took covers off the Slavia facelift with changes to its styling, feature list and colour palette to make it feel fresher in a segment almost full of comprehensively updated rivals. However, till now it remained to be seen how much of a role these changes played in the overall experience when driving the car, and now those questions too have been put to rest as we got our hands on the sedan. Here are five things we learnt from the experience, and the pros and cons:

Graceful And Elegant

One of Slavia's strongest arguments has always been its mature, classy and understated styling that aims to please rather than shock. We are glad to report that this has remained consistent with the facelift as well, in flesh and on the road too. The cosmetic tweaks certainly do play a role to make it look sharper with the new alloy wheels, updated fascia and sleek lighting elements adding a lot of freshness without divulging from its signature ‘Skoda’ style. Adding to this further are the sporty ‘Monte Carlo’ variants with blacked-out bits, red contrasting accents and an all-black interior too.

A Driver’s Delight

There is, however, a big change under the hood in the new 8-speed torque converter transmission, which replaces the 6-speed unit on offer previously with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. This gearbox continues to offer a smooth and sporty personality, while the enthusiasts also have the option of the larger engine as well. No matter which powertrain you pick, a smile on the face is guaranteed.

Opulence Is Not Its Game

Just like the outgoing car, a weakness for the Slavia facelift comes in the form of the interior quality which falls short of competition like the Verna. You do have good quality materials here, like the leatherette seat upholstery and gloss black bits all over, but some plastics, like on the dashboard, still squeak and feel below par for the segment.

Sporty Steering

Where the engines and gearboxes deliver thrills, the effortless and predictable steering takes things further in making it a driver’s delight. And when you pair this to the mature and balanced ride quality, one thing that truly stands out is its cornering abilities where it inspires confidence and poise.

Some Features Misses

This update to the sedan is relatively minor, and we certainly wish Skoda had added some modern technology that would help it catch up to newer rivals. For example, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and rear sunshades are not offered, which would have otherwise added a significant level of safety and comfort to the package. That said, some features like rear massaging seats, 360-degree camera and the larger digital instrument cluster are welcome.

*Image of Hyundai Verna for representation

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia facelift is more of an evolutionary upgrade, building upon its strengths rather than something of a disruptor in the compact sedan segment. Its sleeker styling adds to its appeal, the new 8-speed AT makes it more driveable and the additional features, especially the rear seat massagers will also be much appreciated by both family-oriented and chauffeur-driven buyers equally. We do wish a bit more was changed by Skoda, especially when it comes to interior fit and finish, but as it stands the Slavia continues to be a great all-rounder for the enthusiasts to take the family in tow.

What are your thoughts on the new Slavia? Let us know in the comments below!