New Mahindra Thar OG: Here Are 7 Major Updates You Need To Know

Mahindra has just launched the Thar OG at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. In essence, this is a facelift replacing the outgoing Thar, but in the most comprehensive way. While the design layout has remained similar to the old Thar, there are major changes under the skin that justify the update in the name. Let’s discuss what’s new with the Thar OG:

Design

The Thar OG largely retains the familiar design we know from the outgoing model. However, there are some new design touches that give it a fresh look and hark back to classic old designs.

Prime among them is the lighting. The Thar OG now gets LED setups for the headlamps, indicators and a new LED taillight, all borrowed from the Thar Roxx. Apart from that, the fascia has also received an update with a new 5-slatted grille as opposed to the 6 slats on the old front end. The new grille also gets the 'Thar' branding on the passenger side. Another upgrade on the fascia is the new LED fog-lamps with cornering function. Lower down, the bumper has a flatter design and takes subtle inspiration from the classic old bumper designs.

While the only change to the side is the new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the updated 'Thar OG' branding on the fender. Meanwhile, the rear end gets the Thar Roxx’s tail lamps and a new, simpler bumper design. The tailgate also gets an 'OG' badge as well.

Step inside, and the major upgrade you’ll notice is the dual-tone brown and black colour theme. The seats now get a perforated leatherette finish which elevates the premiumness in the cabin. This gives it a fresher feel and makes the cabin feel airier compared to the outgoing all-black interior.

Dimension

The new Thar OG gets a major change under the skin, being an update to the platform. While the interior space remains largely the same, the exterior dimensions have increased.

Model Thar OG (New) Thar (Old) Difference Length 3995 mm 3985 mm +10 mm Width 1870 mm 1820 mm +50 mm Height 1855 mm 1855 mm No difference Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference Ground Clearance 232 mm 226 mm +6 mm

The length has gone up by 10 mm to 3995 mm, and the width has gone up by a good 50 mm to 1870 mm. Meanwhile, height and wheelbase remain unchanged.

However, what has also gone up is the ground clearance number, which is now up to a massive 232 mm.

Suspension

Here is where the Thar OG gets some of the most significant upgrades for 2026. The new Thar OG gets the Pentalink rear suspension with Watts link and the DaVinci dampers, which we first saw in the XUV 7XO. These are known to have a great balance between slow-speed comfort and high-speed stability.

The outgoing model’s suspension was rudimentary in comparison to the Thar OG and hence was not known for the best comfort or highway performance.

Better Off-Road Kit

With the upgraded suspension hardware, the Thar OG also gets more capable off-roading toys, the prime of which is the electronic locking differential (ELD). In low-traction and slushy terrain, the push of a button to lock the differential can make all the difference in getting you out of tricky situations. Mind you, this also gets a brake-lock differential (BLD) for the front wheels and intervenes when it detects uneven wheel spin.

On the electronics side, the Thar OG now gets three off-road modes: Mud, sand and snow modes are included for low-traction terrains. These modes depend on the traction control systems to brake and distribute power to the different axles and wheels.

Electric Power Steering

One of the key features which make the Thar OG catch up to the modern world is the inclusion of electronic power steering (EPS). While some would prefer the old-school hydraulic power steering, which gives more feel and feedback, the new electronic setup will make it much easier to manoeuvre in the city.

Moreover, for people who are into off-roading, this can also reduce unexpected kickback from the steering, protecting your fingers.

Features And Safety

The Thar OG and the outgoing Thar were never intended to be the most feature-rich. However, it does get small feature upgrades, including a wireless charger and engine push-button start.

The rest of the feature list remains the same, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. This comes paired with a 6-speaker sound system. Other features include cruise control, passive keyless entry, steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver's seat.

In the safety department, it now gets 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold control (HHC), roll-over mitigation (ROM), front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera.

More Power

With the chassis upgrades, the Thar has become more capable on paper to take more power, and so it indeed gets an upgrade in the engine department. Updated powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre CRDe diesel 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 119 PS (+1 PS) 162 PS (+10 PS) 152 PS (+12 PS) Torque 300 Nm 330 Nm (+ 30 Nm) 330 Nm (+ 30 Nm) Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain 2WD 2WD / 4WD 2WD (New) / 4WD

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / 2WD - Two-Wheel Drive (rear), 4WD - Four-Wheel Drive

While the smaller 1.5-litre engine gets a small 1 PS bump in power, the larger two engines get a tangible boost in power and torque, which will make them more effortless in both on-road and off-road driving.

The increase in power is a welcome addition to the Thar OG. The flexibility of 2WD and 4WD with the manual and automatic gearboxes has also been extended further, providing people with more options depending on their preferences.

CarDekho Says…

The Thar OG is more than just an evolutionary facelift. Thanks to the update in the underpinnings, which is a shortened version of the Thar Roxx’s M-Glyde platform, it opens up newer technology and capabilities to be packed in. The upgraded suspension, off-road hardware, and boost in power figures make the Thar OG more capable in most driving situations and as a daily driver.

The design and features haven’t seen a major overhaul, but then again, why fix what isn’t broken? The Thar’s core appeal has always been its rugged design and go-anywhere character, and that remains largely intact with the OG.

Would you buy the new Thar OG? Let us know in the comments.