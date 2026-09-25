2026 Tata Aeris Bookings Open: Booking Amount, Online Process & Delivery Date Explained

The Tata Aeris compact sedan has recently gotten a facelift, which brings in a lot of changes, including new features, an updated design, and a reworked interior. The Aeris is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.74 lakh (more details in our in-depth launch story).

If you are looking to bring this facelifted Aeris home, here are all the details you need to know for booking your Aeris:

How To Book Your Tata Aeris?

You can book the 2026 Tata Aeris through Tata’s official website, or you can also walk into your nearest Tata dealership for the same. Now, let’s take a look at the process:

Booking Online

For booking online, you need to visit the official Tata Cars website, head to the booking page, and follow the steps below.

Select the vehicle of choice - Aeris

Click on the ‘Book Now’ button, which will open a configurator for the selected car.

Next, select your choice of engine and transmission.

Now, select your persona - Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Accomplished.

Now choose your preferred colour.

Then proceed to enter your personal details and billing address.

Select your preferred dealership in your city, where you will take delivery.

Pay the booking amount of Rs 11,000 and place your order.

Booking the Aeris online can be convenient, but if you prefer a more personal touch, here’s a guide for booking your Aeris through a dealership:

Booking Via Dealership:

You can also walk into your nearest/preferred Tata dealership to book the new Aeris.

A salesperson will be assigned and will give you a walk-around of the car.

After this step, you have to provide your personal details, just like you shared in the online booking process.

Then you can confirm your preferred variant, powertrain option, exterior and interior colour options of the Tata Aeris and pay a booking fee.

Important: Before booking your car, we suggest you take a thorough test drive along with your family. Also ask for the terms and conditions for the cancellation process and check on delivery timelines, as they can vary based on the variant chosen and other factors.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of Tata Aeris will begin from 11 October 2026, and you can expect to receive your compact sedan fairly quickly, based on the variant and colour chosen. For a closer look at the variants, check this story.

2026 Tata Aeris: Overview

The new Aeris comes with a redesigned look and updated interiors with a light cabin theme. It comes with a new front face with sleek headlamps which are having DRLs integrated into them, a piano black grille with sculpted bumpers, and LED connected taillamps at the rear. It also gets wheel arch cladding, nice 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an updated colour palette.

Inside, the dashboard gets an update, with free-standing screens and a minimal look. It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, and a dual-tone beige and white colour scheme.

In terms of technology, it gets features such as dual wireless phone chargers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and rear AC vents.

Safety features onboard include 6 airbags, a new 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear defogger.

Powertrains

The new Aeris offers the same set of engine options as the Tiago. It includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Aeris also comes with a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit.

Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 75 PS CNG Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm CNG Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The new Aeris starts at a price of Rs 5.29 lakhs (ex-showroom), which is good value. You can also check out our launch story for more details.

It rivals compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura.