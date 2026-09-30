2026 Tata Aeris Smart Vs Accomplished Variant Comparison: Poles Apart From Each Other?

Tata Cars have launched the new Aeris compact sedan, which gets segment-firsts such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera with a built-in dashcam recorder. The Aeris is available in five trims: which are Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished.

But you might be wondering how far apart the base Smart variant and the top Accomplished variant of the new Aeris are? So, today it is exactly what we are comparing, so let’s take a look at the prices first:

Price

The Tata Aeris’ price range starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Here are the price details of the base and top variants:

Variants Tata Aeris Smart Tata Aeris Accomplished Price Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 6.29 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

Design

Looking at the front end, both trims share a similar design with sleek-looking headlamps, a sculpted front bumper and a black panel connecting the headlamps.

The difference appears in the equipment, where the base trim has twin-pod halogen headlamps, whereas on the top trim you get modern LED reflector units with integrated LED DRLs, which does give more premiumness to the new Aeris. The top variant also adds LED fog lamps, which are standard for the Accomplished variant.

In the profile, both of them have the coupe-like silhouette, black wheel arches and black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), which give the Aeris a sporty character. The base trim has black door handles, a body-coloured B-pillar, turn indicators on the front fender and 14-inch steel wheels.

Whereas the top-end gets a shark-fin antenna, ORVMs with turn indicators, a blacked-out B-pillar, a neat chrome window line, and chrome door handles as well. Adding to the premiumness, it gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for the petrol models and 14-inch stylised wheels for the CNG models.

Both of them have the Aeris badge on the front doors, which leaves no doubt about which car it is.

At the rear, there is not much difference, as both of them have new connected LED taillamps, a new Aeris badge on the boot, a sculpted rear bumper with vertically placed reflectors and rear parking sensors. The only small difference is that the top-end variant gets a rear defogger and a full-width LED high-mount stop lamp, which enhances the rear look.

Colour Options

The Aeris offers a total of six colours, whereas the base Smart trim is offered only with three colours: Daytona Grey, Pristine White and Pure Grey. In the Accomplished trim, on top of the three offered with the base trim, it adds the Dune Glow, Dandeli Drizzle, and Nitro Crimson options

To know more about how the new Aeris looks in each colour, check out this story.

Interior

In overall design terms, the cabin of both variants has a similar premium dual-tone interior with a textured finish on the AC vent panel, a silver finish on the inside door handles, and an armrest on the door panels of each door.

The main difference comes in the seats, where the base trim has fabric upholstery and the top-end variant gets full white leatherette upholstery.

The Accomplished trim also adds premium touches such as soft-touch material on the door panels and a front centre armrest with storage. This overall enhances the experience in the cabin.

Features

In terms of features, the Aeris’ Smart trim gets a manual AC, a semi-digital driver’s display, day/night IRVM and manually adjustable ORVMs. It skips the infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and an adjustable driver seat.

Meanwhile, the Accomplished variant packs in a lot more tech. They include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, a 65W USB Type-C charging port, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats for added comfort and convenience.

To enhance your road trips, it even gets a 4-speaker sound system with 2 tweeters, cruise control, and steering-mounted controls. To know what other variants pack in, check out our detailed story explaining the variant-wise features.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Aeris packs in standard equipment, such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts and three-point seat belts for all seats with reminders as well.

In the Accomplished trim, you additionally get a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, an in-built dashcam recorder, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold control (HHC), automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Overall, the top variant does add considerably more safety equipment over the base trim.

Powertrain Options

The base Smart trim is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual transmission and an optional factory-fit CNG kit.

Whereas, in the top Accomplished trim, it additionally gets the option of a 5-speed AMT with both the petrol and CNG powertrains.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Aeris:

Details 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Aeris goes against the sub-compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze.

CarDekho Says..

The new Tata Aeris does get quite a lot to offer with segment-first features such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera with a built-in dashcam recorder and the dual display setup as well.

In comparison with both these trims, the Smart variant does actually feel more plush than just a basic trim, with the light-themed cabin, design elements on the AC vent panel, and overall good-quality interiors. Whereas the top-end trim adds more charm to this compact sedan with having details such as white coloured leatherette seat upholstery, a large infotainment screen, and convenience features like automatic climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, which does elevate your driving experience.

So, for those who are on a tight budget and want to curate their car to feel more special and different than the crowd, the Smart variant would be the perfect choice. While those who want more character and premiumness to be present from the factory itself, and want the option of AMT, getting the Accomplished trim would be a better pick!