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    2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Launching Tomorrow With 29 Kmpl Fuel Efficiency!

    With its class-leading power and fuel efficiency figures, the Duster might just disrupt the strong-hybrid compact SUV segment!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 16, 2026 16:08 IST
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    Published OnOct 16, 2026 14:16 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 16, 2026 16:08 IST
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    Renault Duster Hybrid Launch Tomorrow

    Since the strong hybrids are dominated by the Japanese in the compact SUV space, Renault is now going to challenge them with its upcoming Duster Hybrid. The French automaker has been teasing the Duster Hybrid for quite a while and is now gearing up for a launch on October 15. 

    Today, we are going to discuss what we can expect from this French compact SUV:

    Renault Duster Hybrid: What To Expect

    The Renault Duster Hybrid is expected to be visually similar to the petrol-powered version, and its major change will be under the hood in the form of a powertrain consisting of a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid setup.

    Here are the detailed specifications of the Duster Hybrid:

    Engine

    1.8-litre petrol with strong-hybrid

    Power

    160 PS

    Torque

    TBA

    Battery Pack

    1.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    Transmission

    8-speed DHT*

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)

    29 kmpl

    TBA- To Be Announced, *DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic)

    With a dual-motor setup in the strong-hybrid system, the Duster Hybrid will be one of the most powerful as well as fuel-efficient compact SUVs in the segment. 

    Note:

    While the platform sibling Nissan Tekton shares the platform as well as powertrains, it is highly unlikely to get a hybrid setup, and might remain exclusive to the Duster.

    Features & Safety

    The Duster packs a comprehensive set of features, which is most likely to be shared with the hybrid version as well. The key highlights include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats and a massive panoramic sunroof. These features will most likely be shared with the Hybrid model as well. 

    Renault Duster Interior

    In terms of safety, the Duster Hybrid is expected to have similar equipment as the petrol-powered version, which includes 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Renault Duster 360-degree Camera

    The Renault Duster has also been crash-tested and has scored a full 5-star safety rating from BNCAP tests.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Renault Duster Hybrid is expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    It will rival the Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Kia Seltos Hybrid, which was previously shown at the Paris Motor Show 2026.

    CarDekho Says..

    Indian car buyers are moving towards alternative powertrains such as electrics, CNG, and even hybrids. Renault, taking the hybrid path, is betting on the Duster’s charming character, loads of features and equipment, as well as a capable soft-roader. 

    Renault Duster Rear Quarter

    Also, looking at a few months' sales, the Duster was not performing well in he compact SUV space despite the nostalgia. Which is why, with the hybrid setup, it will attract more buyers to the automaker's showroom.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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