2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Launching Tomorrow With 29 Kmpl Fuel Efficiency!

Since the strong hybrids are dominated by the Japanese in the compact SUV space, Renault is now going to challenge them with its upcoming Duster Hybrid. The French automaker has been teasing the Duster Hybrid for quite a while and is now gearing up for a launch on October 15.

Today, we are going to discuss what we can expect from this French compact SUV:

Renault Duster Hybrid: What To Expect

The Renault Duster Hybrid is expected to be visually similar to the petrol-powered version, and its major change will be under the hood in the form of a powertrain consisting of a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid setup.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Duster Hybrid:

Engine 1.8-litre petrol with strong-hybrid Power 160 PS Torque TBA Battery Pack 1.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Transmission 8-speed DHT* Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 29 kmpl

TBA- To Be Announced, *DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic)

With a dual-motor setup in the strong-hybrid system, the Duster Hybrid will be one of the most powerful as well as fuel-efficient compact SUVs in the segment.

Note: While the platform sibling Nissan Tekton shares the platform as well as powertrains, it is highly unlikely to get a hybrid setup, and might remain exclusive to the Duster.

Features & Safety

The Duster packs a comprehensive set of features, which is most likely to be shared with the hybrid version as well. The key highlights include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats and a massive panoramic sunroof. These features will most likely be shared with the Hybrid model as well.

In terms of safety, the Duster Hybrid is expected to have similar equipment as the petrol-powered version, which includes 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Renault Duster has also been crash-tested and has scored a full 5-star safety rating from BNCAP tests.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Renault Duster Hybrid is expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will rival the Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Kia Seltos Hybrid, which was previously shown at the Paris Motor Show 2026.

CarDekho Says..

Indian car buyers are moving towards alternative powertrains such as electrics, CNG, and even hybrids. Renault, taking the hybrid path, is betting on the Duster’s charming character, loads of features and equipment, as well as a capable soft-roader.

Also, looking at a few months' sales, the Duster was not performing well in he compact SUV space despite the nostalgia. Which is why, with the hybrid setup, it will attract more buyers to the automaker's showroom.