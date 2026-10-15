An Affordable Jeep Is Coming To India, And It’s One Of 12 Launches That Stellantis India Has Planned!

Stellantis has announced a new product plan for India covering its Jeep and Citroen brands, under its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy. Over the next three years, the two brands will launch a total of 12 products: seven all-new models and five major upgrades to existing products. Among the new launches is a B-segment Jeep SUV, which will sit below the Compass and become the brand’s most accessible model in India.

The first new product is scheduled to launch in Q2 2027.

This comes days after Stellantis and Tata Motors signed a deal to build a Sierra-based midsize Jeep SUV on Tata’s ARGOS platform. That model is expected in the first half of 2028 and is not part of these 12 products.

According to the brand, this next phase marks a shift from building the foundations of its India business to scaling it.

Let's have a look at what this means:

What New Jeep Models Are Coming?

Stellantis presented a “Brand House 2030” line-up alongside the announcement. It shows exactly which segments each brand’s new models will occupy. Jeep will get four all-new products:

Jeep B-SUV : This will be Jeep’s entry into the compact SUV segment, the most popular SUV space in India. It will be Jeep’s smallest and most accessible model in India, positioned below the Compass. It could open the brand to buyers who have so far found Jeep out of reach.

Jeep C-SUV: This is a new mid-size SUV, which will sit in the same broad space as the Compass. Mid-size SUVs appeal to families who want more cabin space, more features and a stronger road presence. They are also comfortable for both city use and highway trips.

Jeep D-SUV : This is a new full-size SUV that will be placed at the upper end of Jeep’s line-up. Full-size SUVs typically offer three rows of seats, premium features and larger dimensions, and are aimed at big families and buyers looking for a flagship SUV. Our guess for this is the updated Grand Cherokee facelift, which gets subtle design tweaks and is available in international markets.

Jeep D-Pickup: This is a premium pickup truck. Pickups have a niche but growing audience in India, especially among lifestyle and adventure buyers. A Jeep-badged pickup would sit naturally alongside the Wrangler as a rugged, utility-focused option. This one could possibly be the rugged and all-terrain-ready Jeep Gladiator.

What New Citroen Models Are Coming?

Citroen will get three all-new products:

Citroen A-Car : This is an entry-level small car, which will become the most affordable model in Citroen’s line-up. It will target first-time car buyers and those on a tighter budget.

Citroen C-SUV : This is a new mid-size SUV, which will sit above the Aircross and Basalt. It will give Citroen a stronger presence in one of the most competitive segments in the market.

Citroen D-MPV: This is a full-size MPV designed around seating flexibility and practicality. MPVs are a popular choice in India for large families and for buyers who regularly travel with more passengers. This will also be the flagship product for the Citroen brand.

Stellantis has not yet revealed model names, prices or detailed specifications for any of these products. It says details on individual products, powertrains and launch timelines will be announced closer to each launch.

5 Major Upgrades For Existing Models

Apart from the seven new models, five existing products will get major upgrades. Of the 12 launches, five are from Jeep and seven from Citroen. Jeep has four new products, and Citroen has three. That means one major upgrade will be a Jeep and four will be Citroens.

The Brand House 2030 line-up shows these existing models continuing alongside the new products:

Jeep: Compass, Meridian and Wrangler

Citroen: C3, eC3, Aircross and Basalt

Stellantis hasn’t confirmed which of these will be upgraded or what the updates will include. Typically, major mid-life updates bring exterior design changes such as a new grille, bumpers, lights or alloy wheels. Inside, they can bring a refreshed cabin with updated features and technology. In some cases, they also include powertrain updates.

Interestingly: Two current models from the Stellantis lineup, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Citroen C5 Aircross, do not appear in the Brand House 2030 line-up. Stellantis has not commented on the future of these two models in India. They could be discontinued or replaced by new-generation models. The upcoming Jeep D-SUV and Citroen C-SUV could take their place.

ICE, Hybrid, PHEV And EV: Which Powertrains Are Coming?

The 12 products will follow what Stellantis calls a “multi-energy” strategy. Alongside conventional petrol and diesel engines, the line-up will include hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and fully electric models (BEVs), drawing on the group’s global technologies. Stellantis says each product’s powertrain will depend on customer needs, affordability, regulations, infrastructure readiness and the economics of its segment.

For buyers, this means more choice. Neither brand will be limited to petrol and diesel, and buyers who aren’t ready to switch fully to an EV will have hybrid options as a middle ground.

Fresh Investments For India

The announcement comes as Stellantis’s India business gains momentum. The brand says its India business grew 35 percent in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 compared to the first quarter. Citroen’s retail sales also rose 68 per cent in Q2 2026 compared with the same period last year.

To support the plan, Stellantis is making a fresh investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years. This takes its cumulative investment in India from over Rs 11,000 crore to approximately Rs 15,000 crore by 2030.

About Stellantis Group In India

Stellantis is a global automaker that sells the Jeep and Citroen brands in India.

Jeep entered India in 2017 with the Compass and currently sells four SUVs here: the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler.

Citroen’s current India line-up has five models: the C3X, e-C3X, BasaltX, AircrossX, and the C5 Aircross.

Stellantis has three manufacturing facilities in India, at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra and at Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. About 95 percent of the engines and gearboxes built at Hosur are exported.

CarDekho Says…

Plans are easy to announce, but Stellantis’s track record in India makes execution the real story here. Both brands have struggled to turn strong products into strong sales. The line-up splits neatly into two halves.

The A-segment car, the B-SUV and the two C-SUVs are the mass-market plays. These are high-volume segments, and they will decide whether Jeep and Citroen can finally grow their sales. The Jeep B-SUV matters most here. A Jeep that sits below the Compass could do more for the brand’s volumes than anything else on this list, provided the price is right. If the price is wrong, it risks becoming another niche Jeep.

The D-segment products play a different role. The Jeep D-SUV and D-pickup are premium, niche offerings meant to build image rather than chase numbers. That fits Jeep well, and the pickup in particular could pull enthusiasts into showrooms. The Citroen D-MPV is the more interesting bet. It could become the brand’s flagship in India and take Citroen into premium territory it hasn’t explored here before. It’s also a chance to show off the comfort Citroen is known for.

Overall, this is the clearest sign yet that Stellantis is serious about India. Whether the plan pays off will depend less on the products themselves and more on pricing, timing, sales and after-sales support.

What do you think about this strategy? Let us know in the comments!