Next Generation 2026 Audi Q3 Launched At Rs 51.99 Lakh, Gets Updated Styling, More Features And Smarter Lighting Tech

The Audi Q3 has played an important role in making the brand accessible to luxury car buyers in India. Now, with the third-generation model, Audi has given its entry-level SUV a comprehensive makeover, with a bolder design, a more modern cabin and updated technology. However, the changes go beyond its appearance. Launched at Rs 51.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Q3 continues with its turbo-petrol engine, and all-wheel drivetrain, with major updates in terms of design, features and technology. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Audi Q3:

Price And Variants

Audi is offering the new Q3 in two variants: Nova and Zenith. While the Nova gets most of the essential luxury features, the Zenith adds a few premium touches. Here are its prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Nova Rs 51.99 lakh Zenith Rs 55.99 lakh

The new Q3 starts at Rs 51.99 lakh, which is about Rs 8.32 lakh more expensive than the outgoing second-generation car.

Audi had previously opened bookings for the luxury SUV via its authorised dealer network and its official website. It is imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked-down Unit) and assembled at the brand's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra manufacturing facility.

Test drives are underway across the country, and deliveries are expected to begin this month.

Design

The third-generation Audi Q3 marks a significant departure from its predecessor's design. It gets chunkier proportions, sharper lines and more elaborate lighting elements, giving it a more modern appearance while retaining the brand's premium appeal.

The front end is dominated by a large black grille, flanked by sleek LED daytime running lights. A muscular bonnet and silver skid plate further add to its road presence.

One of the biggest highlights is the configurable daytime running lights. The DRLs feature 23 individual lighting elements, and buyers can choose between four digital light signatures through the touchscreen.

The higher-spec Zenith variant gets digital Matrix LED headlights, which houses 25,600 individually controllable micro-LEDs. These headlights also support customised welcome-light projections, along with Orientation Light and Lane Light functions designed to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

The side profile looks cleaner in comparison to the front, with conventional SUV proportions and minimal body cladding.

Other highlights include silver roof rails and a chrome accent running along the window line.

The new Q3 gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, although the entry-level variant features a different design.

The rear gets split LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators, along with an illuminated Audi logo.

Audi has kept the rear design relatively simple compared to the front, although the lighting elements add a distinctive touch, especially at night.

Dimensions: Length: 4531 mm, Width: 1859 mm, Height: 1623 mm, Wheelbase: 2681 mm

Colour Options

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colours:

Glacier White

Tambora Grey

Sage Green

Navarra Blue

Mythos Black

Our Pick: We feel the Sage Green and Tambora Grey shades stand out for their understated appearance and suit the Q3's modern, slightly rugged design.

Interior

The cabin of the new Audi Q3 gets a more contemporary design, with a layered dashboard, dual digital displays and a mix of high-quality materials.

Soft-touch leatherette padding on the upper dashboard and textured fabric inserts give it a premium feel, although some lower-dashboard plastics and central switches feel less special.

Audi has also moved the gear selector to a stalk behind the steering wheel. This frees up space on the centre console for additional storage and cupholders. The steering wheel gets a new design with touch-sensitive controls.

The front seats are leather-upholstered and electrically adjustable. The driver’s seat also gets two memory settings for the seat and exterior mirror positions.

Rear-seat space is adequate, although knee room is limited when the front seat is adjusted for a six-foot-tall occupant.

Boot Space

The Q3 offers a claimed boot capacity of 488 litres. The boot is well-shaped, and its flat loading floor makes it easier to accommodate luggage. The rear seats can also be folded in a 60:40 split to accommodate larger items, while a ski pass-through makes it possible to carry longer objects.

Features

The 2026 Audi Q3 gets a range of comfort and convenience features, including:

LED headlights, configurable daytime running lights and LED tail lamps. The top-spec Zenith variant gets advanced Matrix LED headlights with customisable digital light signatures.

An 11.9-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Convenience features include three-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. It also gets a panoramic sunroof.

Front-row seats are electrically adjustable, with two memory settings for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors.

It gets a 10-speaker, 260W sound system in the Nova variant, while the Zenith gets a 12-speaker, 420W Sonos audio system. The top-spec Zenith variant also gets a head-up display.

Other convenience features include keyless entry, push-button start/stop, a powered tailgate, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Additional features include ambient lighting and wireless phone charging, along with USB Type-C charging ports.

Safety

The new Q3 comes with a comprehensive set of safety features such as a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, 9 airbags, hill-hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure warning system, all-wheel disc brakes, and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite.

The Q3 has secured a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. However, it also got a more comprehensive ADAS package and a tyre pressure monitoring system, which is not offered on the Indian car

Powertrain

Audi offers the new Q3 with a single a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which is paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TFSI Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG Drivetrain AWD

DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AWD- All-wheel drive

CarDekho Says…

The new Audi Q3 gets a major design makeover, but its biggest strength remains the way it brings together performance, and comfort. The cabin is modern and well equipped, with the large touchscreen, digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof and powered front seats adding to its appeal. The Zenith variant also brings some interesting technology, including advanced Matrix LED headlights and a more powerful Sonos sound system.

However, rear-seat space is adequate rather than generous, and the lack of ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera are noticeable omissions. Still, if you are looking for a petrol-powered luxury SUV that is enjoyable to drive without compromising too much on comfort, the new Q3 makes a strong case for itself.

The Q3 competes with other entry-level luxury SUVs, including:

BMW X1 LWB: Offers a more spacious rear seat and a focus on passenger comfort, but is less engaging to drive.

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Brings a stylish cabin and a diesel engine option, although it doesn't offer the same driving-focused character.

Mini Countryman C: A quirky option in the segment, the Countryman C offers a spacious cabin, plenty of features and cute looks.

Would you choose the new Audi Q3 over its rivals? Let us know in the comments below.