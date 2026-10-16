Want A Long-Range EV With More Than 400 Km Range Under Rs 20 Lakh? Here Are 5 Options To Consider This Diwali!

Diwali is one of the most popular times of the year to buy a new car, with many buyers using the festive season to upgrade to a newer model. This year, the electric car market has also become more interesting, with more EVs available across different price points and body styles. However, despite the growing choices, range remains an important factor for buyers considering an EV, especially for those who plan to use it for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

If you have a budget of Rs 20 lakh and are planning to make the switch to an EV this festive season, there are now several models that offer a claimed range of more than 400 km. In this report, we take a look at the five EVs with the highest claimed range within Rs 20 lakh. Are these good enough to be your single-car garage? Let's find out.

Tata Sierra EV

Claimed Range: 565 km

Starting Price: Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant Price Pure Rs 18.79 lakh Pure ACFC Rs 19.28 lakh Pure S Rs 19.99 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV has the highest claimed range among the models on this report, with its 63 kWh battery offering up to 565 km on the MIDC cycle. It gets a single electric motor that produces 238 PS and 315 Nm, with power sent to the rear wheels. The battery also supports 120 kW DC fast charging, which can charge it from 20 to 80 percent in around 26 minutes.

The 63 kWh battery is available with the Pure and Pure S variants, priced at Rs 18.79 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, respectively. This means both variants fall within the Rs 20 lakh budget. There is also a larger 75 kWh battery pack that offers a higher claimed range of 665 km, but the variants equipped with it are priced above Rs 20 lakh. In terms of features, the Sierra EV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front-row seats, a head-up display, and Level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Claimed Range: 548 km

Starting Price: Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom, without BaaS), Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km (ex-showroom, without BaaS)

Variant Price 59 kWh Pack One (no charger) Rs 19.45 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ offers a claimed range of 548 km with its 59 kWh battery pack. It comes equipped with a single electric motor that produces 232 PS and 380 Nm.Its coupe-SUV design and powerful motor also give it a sportier character compared to the more conventional family-oriented EVs in this price range.

The battery pack is available with the SPORTEQ One variant, which is priced at Rs 19.45 lakh without the battery rental service. Mahindra also offers the BE 6 with a battery-as-a-service option for the same variant, bringing the upfront price down to Rs 11.45 lakh, along with a battery rental charge of Rs 3.75 per km.

This lowers the initial purchase cost, but the additional per-kilometre charge needs to be considered based on your usage. The BE 6 is also available with larger 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, offering claimed ranges of 651 km and 683 km, respectively.

Kia Syros EV

Claimed Range: up to 526 km

Starting Price: Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant 42 kWh 51.4 kWh HTK Rs 13.49 lakh - HTK Plus Rs 15 lakh Rs 17 lakh HTX Rs 16 lakh Rs 18 lakh HTX Plus - Rs 19.50 lakh X-Line - Rs 20 lakh

The Kia Syros EV brings the highest claimed range among the more affordable options on this list. It offers a claimed range of up to 526 km with its larger 51.4 kWh battery pack. This battery pack is paired with an electric motor that produces 171 PS and 255 Nm. Kia also offers a smaller 42 kWh battery, which has a claimed range of 443 km and produces 135 PS and 255 Nm.

The 51.4 kWh battery is available with the HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus variants, priced at Rs 17 lakh, Rs 18 lakh and Rs 19.50 lakh, respectively. This means all three variants fall within the Rs 20 lakh budget. The X-Line variant also gets the larger battery, and at Rs 20 lakh, it sits right at the budget limit.

In terms of design, the Syros EV retains the boxy shape of the ICE-powered Syros, while getting a few EV-specific changes, including a redesigned front end and a charging port on the passenger side. It also gets features such as vehicle-to-load functionality, a spacious cabin and a feature-rich interior.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

Claimed Range: 517 km

Starting Price: Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, without BaaS), Rs 13.99 Lakh + Rs 4.9 per km (ex-showroom, without BaaS)

Variant Price Excite Rs 19.49 lakh

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV gets a 69.2 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 517 km. It is paired with a single electric motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm, with power sent to the rear wheels.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh without a battery rental scheme, which puts its base variant just under the Rs 20 lakh budget. MG also offers a BaaS option, with the price starting at Rs 13.99 lakh, along with a battery rental charge of Rs 4.90 per km.

The Hector Tomahawk EV also focuses on practicality and space. It is available in both five and seven-seat configurations, making it one of the more versatile options in this list. The cabin gets a large 15.6-inch touchscreen along with several convenience and technology features. Its spacious interior and three-row seating option make it particularly suited to buyers looking for a family-friendly electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Claimed Range: up to 428 km

Starting Price: Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom, without BaaS), Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99 per km (ex-showroom, without BaaS)

Variant Price Delta Rs 16.19 lakh Zeta Rs 17.94 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara rounds off this list with a claimed range of up to 426 km from its larger 61 kWh battery pack. The battery is paired with a single electric motor producing 174 PS and 193 Nm. Maruti also offers a smaller 49 kWh battery, which has a claimed range of 344 km and produces 144 PS and 193 Nm.

The 61 kWh version is available with the Zeta variant priced at Rs 17.94 lakh and the Alpha variant priced at Rs 19.79 lakh, both of which fall under Rs 20 lakh. Maruti also offers these variants with its BaaS battery-rental scheme, with the Zeta starting at Rs 11.99 lakh plus Rs 4.39 per km and the Alpha at Rs 14.29 lakh.

The e Vitara takes a more conventional approach to the electric SUV formula, with a familiar SUV design and a spacious cabin. It also gets features such as ventilated front-row seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system and Level-2 ADAS. The e Vitara has also received a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

CarDekho Says…

The choice of long-range EVs under Rs 20 lakh has become considerably wider, with buyers now having multiple options that offer more than 400 km of claimed range. The Tata Sierra EV and Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ cross the 500 km mark.

The availability of BaaS further changes the equation for some of these EVs by bringing down their initial purchase price, although buyers need to factor in the additional per-kilometre battery rental cost. So, if you are planning to make the switch to electric this Diwali, which of these long-range EVs would you consider? Let us know in the comments below.