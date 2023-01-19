  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

You’ll Have To Wait For Up To 9 Months To Drive Home Your Maruti Grand Vitara

Published On Jan 19, 2023 02:51 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

  • 13102 Views
  • Write a comment

The popularity of the compact SUV makes it one of the most sought-after vehicles in Maruti's lineup.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Grand Vitara, Maruti’s current flagship, has been very well received and already garnered over 1.15 lakh bookings. Available in both mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains, the compact SUV takes the established competition head-on. It’s one of Maruti’s most popular models right now, so much so that its waiting period goes up to nine months in some parts of the country.

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara Black Edition In 5 Images

Here is the waiting period of the Grand Vitara in 20 major cities in India as of January 2023:

City

Waiting Period

New Delhi

2.5 to 4 months

Bengaluru

2 months

Mumbai

5.5 to 6 months

Hyderabad

No waiting

Pune

5 to 5.5 months

Chennai

3 to 4 months

Jaipur

5 to 5.5 months

Ahmedabad

6 months

Gurugram

6.5 to 7 months

Lucknow

5.5 to 6 months

Kolkata

3 to 4 months

Thane

5.5 to 6 months

Surat

6 months

Ghaziabad

5 to 6 months

Chandigarh

6 months

Coimbatore

No waiting

Patna

5 months

Faridabad

6.5 to 7 months

Indore

5 to 6 months

Noida

8 to 9 months

Takeaways

  • In Hyderabad and Coimbatore, you can take the Grand Vitara home in no time, as these two cities have no waiting periods.

  • In Bangalore you have to wait for two months to take delivery; and in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai the wait time goes up to four months.

Maruti Grand Vitara Cabin

  • In Pune, Patna and Jaipur, the waiting period for the Maruti SUV is between five and five and a half months.

  • Its waiting period can go up to six months in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh and Indore.

Maruti Grand Vitara Rear

  • The delivery time climbs up to seven months for buyers in Gurugram and Faridabad.

  • Lastly, Noida has the longest waiting period where you’ll have to wait for up to nine months to get your Grand Vitara delivered.

  • Maruti recently introduced the CNG variant of the Grand Vitara, first in its segment, and it will likely have a high waiting period as well.

Read More on : Maruti Grand Vitara on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

1 comment
1
A
anilkumar
Jan 19, 2023 3:39:03 PM

Good vehicle

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsYou’ll Have To Wait For Up To 9 Months To Drive Home Your Maruti Grand Vitara
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience