You’ll Have To Wait For Up To 9 Months To Drive Home Your Maruti Grand Vitara
Published On Jan 19, 2023 02:51 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara
The popularity of the compact SUV makes it one of the most sought-after vehicles in Maruti's lineup.
Grand Vitara, Maruti’s current flagship, has been very well received and already garnered over 1.15 lakh bookings. Available in both mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains, the compact SUV takes the established competition head-on. It’s one of Maruti’s most popular models right now, so much so that its waiting period goes up to nine months in some parts of the country.
Here is the waiting period of the Grand Vitara in 20 major cities in India as of January 2023:
|
City
|
Waiting Period
|
New Delhi
|
2.5 to 4 months
|
Bengaluru
|
2 months
|
Mumbai
|
5.5 to 6 months
|
Hyderabad
|
No waiting
|
Pune
|
5 to 5.5 months
|
Chennai
|
3 to 4 months
|
Jaipur
|
5 to 5.5 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
6 months
|
Gurugram
|
6.5 to 7 months
|
Lucknow
|
5.5 to 6 months
|
Kolkata
|
3 to 4 months
|
Thane
|
5.5 to 6 months
|
Surat
|
6 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
5 to 6 months
|
Chandigarh
|
6 months
|
Coimbatore
|
No waiting
|
Patna
|
5 months
|
Faridabad
|
6.5 to 7 months
|
Indore
|
5 to 6 months
|
Noida
|
8 to 9 months
Takeaways
-
In Hyderabad and Coimbatore, you can take the Grand Vitara home in no time, as these two cities have no waiting periods.
-
In Bangalore you have to wait for two months to take delivery; and in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai the wait time goes up to four months.
-
In Pune, Patna and Jaipur, the waiting period for the Maruti SUV is between five and five and a half months.
-
Its waiting period can go up to six months in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh and Indore.
-
The delivery time climbs up to seven months for buyers in Gurugram and Faridabad.
-
Lastly, Noida has the longest waiting period where you’ll have to wait for up to nine months to get your Grand Vitara delivered.
-
Maruti recently introduced the CNG variant of the Grand Vitara, first in its segment, and it will likely have a high waiting period as well.
