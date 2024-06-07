You Will Have To Wait Up To 6 Months To Get Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza And Others Home This June
If you are planning to buy the XUV 3XO, be prepared for a waiting period of up to 6 months, in contrast to the Kiger and Magnite which both have lower waiting periods
The subcompact market has always been a favourite segment to pick from for buyers looking for an SUV. A lot of models, especially the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, are witnessing huge waiting periods in June 2024. If you're considering a sub-4m compact SUV, you have seven options to choose from. We've compiled a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities for this month:
|
City
|
Mahindra
XUV 3XO
|
Tata
Nexon
|
Maruti
Brezza
|
Hyundai
Venue / Venue N Line
|
Kia
Sonet
|
Nissan
Magnite
|
Renault
Kiger
|
New Delhi
|
3-5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
1.5-2 Months
|
2-3 Months / 2-4 Months
|
3 Months
|
1.5-2 Months
|
0.5 Months
|
Bengaluru
|
3-6 Months
|
3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
2 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5 months
|
Mumbai
|
4-5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1Month
|
1 Month
|
Hyderabad
|
4-5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
1 Week
|
1 Month
|
Pune
|
2-5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
2 Months
|
1-1.5 Month
|
1 Month
|
Chennai
|
5 Months
|
2-2.5 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5 months
|
No Waiting
|
Jaipur
|
4-5 Months
|
3 Months
|
2.5 Months
|
3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
2-3 Months
|
Ahmedabad
|
3-4 Months
|
1.5-2 Months
|
1 Month
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
1-2 months
|
Gurugram
|
4 Months
|
1-1.5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
1 Month
|
Lucknow
|
3-4 Months
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
1 Month
|
1 Month
|
Kolkata
|
3-5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months
|
No Waiting
|
1 Month
|
1 Month
|
Thane
|
5 Months
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2 Months / 2 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5 months
|
1-2 Months
|
Surat
|
3-4 Months
|
1-1.5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2 Months / 3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 month
|
No Waiting
|
Ghaziabad
|
4-5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
2-3 Months / 3-5 Months
|
1 Month
|
1 Week
|
0.5 Month
|
Chandigarh
|
4.5 Months
|
1.5-2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
1 Month
|
Coimbatore
|
4 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Patna
|
3-5 Months
|
1.5-2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
2 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
0.5 months
|
Faridabad
|
4 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months / 3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Indore
|
3-5 Months
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2-3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months
|
1 Month
|
1 Week
|
0.5 months
|
Noida
|
3.5-4 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
1 Month
|
2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months
|
0.5 months
|
0.5 Month
|
1 Month
Key Takeaways
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO, got its first batch delivered to the customers in May itself, and now it is facing the highest waiting period among all sub-compact SUVs in June. The average waiting time in major cities is 4 months, but in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, it surges up to 5-6 months.
-
On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of June. However, in cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to acquire the Nexon.
-
If you plan to bring home a Maruti Brezza this June, expect an average waiting period of around 2 months. However, in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, it is available in just 1 month.
-
Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N-line faces an average wait time of 3 months in all the major cities mentioned in the above table.
-
The Kia Sonet attracts an average waiting period of 1 month, while in few cities like Kolkata and Noida it's available in maximum of two week’s time.
-
The Nissan Magnite typically has a waiting period of up to 1 month. However, in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Indore, it can be delivered within just 1 week.
-
The Renault Kiger is the readily available subcompact SUV in some of the cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat, while other cities it can go upto 1 month.
Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.
