Modified On Jun 07, 2024 10:38 AM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

If you are planning to buy the XUV 3XO, be prepared for a waiting period of up to 6 months, in contrast to the Kiger and Magnite which both have lower waiting periods

The subcompact market has always been a favourite segment to pick from for buyers looking for an SUV. A lot of models, especially the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, are witnessing huge waiting periods in June 2024. If you're considering a sub-4m compact SUV, you have seven options to choose from. We've compiled a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities for this month:

City Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue / Venue N Line Kia Sonet Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 3-5 Months 2-3 Months 1.5-2 Months 2-3 Months / 2-4 Months 3 Months 1.5-2 Months 0.5 Months Bengaluru 3-6 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 2 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 months Mumbai 4-5 Months 2 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1Month 1 Month Hyderabad 4-5 Months 2 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months 1-2 Months 1 Week 1 Month Pune 2-5 Months 2 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 2 Months 1-1.5 Month 1 Month Chennai 5 Months 2-2.5 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 1 Month 0.5 months No Waiting Jaipur 4-5 Months 3 Months 2.5 Months 3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 2-3 Months Ahmedabad 3-4 Months 1.5-2 Months 1 Month 3 Months / 3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1-2 months Gurugram 4 Months 1-1.5 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month 1 Month Lucknow 3-4 Months 3 Months 2 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month 1 Month Kolkata 3-5 Months 2-3 Months 1-2 Months 2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months No Waiting 1 Month 1 Month Thane 5 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months / 2 Months 1 Month 0.5 months 1-2 Months Surat 3-4 Months 1-1.5 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months / 3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 month No Waiting Ghaziabad 4-5 Months 2 Months 1 Month 2-3 Months / 3-5 Months 1 Month 1 Week 0.5 Month Chandigarh 4.5 Months 1.5-2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months 2 Months 1 Month 1 Month Coimbatore 4 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 2 Months 1 Month No Waiting Patna 3-5 Months 1.5-2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 0.5 months Faridabad 4 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months / 3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Indore 3-5 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months 1 Month 1 Week 0.5 months Noida 3.5-4 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month 2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months 0.5 months 0.5 Month 1 Month

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Comparison

Key Takeaways

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, got its first batch delivered to the customers in May itself, and now it is facing the highest waiting period among all sub-compact SUVs in June. The average waiting time in major cities is 4 months, but in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, it surges up to 5-6 months.

On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of June. However, in cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to acquire the Nexon.

If you plan to bring home a Maruti Brezza this June, expect an average waiting period of around 2 months. However, in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, it is available in just 1 month.

Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N-line faces an average wait time of 3 months in all the major cities mentioned in the above table.

The Kia Sonet attracts an average waiting period of 1 month, while in few cities like Kolkata and Noida it's available in maximum of two week’s time.

The Nissan Magnite typically has a waiting period of up to 1 month. However, in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Indore, it can be delivered within just 1 week.

The Renault Kiger is the readily available subcompact SUV in some of the cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat, while other cities it can go upto 1 month.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

Read More on : XUV 3XO AMT