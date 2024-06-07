  • English
You Will Have To Wait Up To 6 Months To Get Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza And Others Home This June

Modified On Jun 07, 2024 10:38 AM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

If you are planning to buy the XUV 3XO, be prepared for a waiting period of up to 6 months, in contrast to the Kiger and Magnite which both have lower waiting periods

Waiting Period of Sub compact SUV in June 2024

The subcompact market has always been a favourite segment to pick from for buyers looking for an SUV. A lot of models, especially the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, are witnessing huge waiting periods in June 2024. If you're considering a sub-4m compact SUV, you have seven options to choose from. We've compiled a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities for this month: 

City

Mahindra

XUV 3XO

Tata

Nexon

Maruti

Brezza

Hyundai

Venue / Venue N Line

Kia

Sonet

Nissan

Magnite

Renault

Kiger

New Delhi

3-5 Months

2-3 Months

1.5-2 Months

2-3 Months / 2-4 Months

3 Months

1.5-2 Months

0.5 Months

Bengaluru

3-6 Months

3 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

2 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 months

Mumbai

4-5 Months

2 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1Month

1 Month

Hyderabad

4-5 Months

2 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months

1-2 Months

1 Week

1 Month

Pune

2-5 Months

2 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

2 Months

1-1.5 Month

1 Month

Chennai

5 Months

2-2.5 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

1 Month

0.5 months

No Waiting

Jaipur

4-5 Months

3 Months

2.5 Months

3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

2-3 Months

Ahmedabad

3-4 Months

1.5-2 Months

1 Month

3 Months / 3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1-2 months

Gurugram

4 Months

1-1.5 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

1 Month

Lucknow

3-4 Months

3 Months

2 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Kolkata

3-5 Months

2-3 Months

1-2 Months

2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

1 Month

Thane

5 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months / 2 Months

1 Month

0.5 months

1-2 Months

Surat

3-4 Months

1-1.5 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months / 3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

4-5 Months

2 Months

1 Month

2-3 Months / 3-5 Months

1 Month

1 Week

0.5 Month

Chandigarh

4.5 Months

1.5-2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months

2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Coimbatore

4 Months

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

2 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Patna

3-5 Months

1.5-2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

0.5 months

Faridabad

4 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months / 3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Indore

3-5 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

2-3 Months / 2.5-3.5 Months

1 Month

1 Week

0.5 months

Noida

3.5-4 Months

2-3 Months

1 Month

2.5-3.5 Months / 2-2.5 Months

0.5 months

0.5 Month

1 Month

Also Check Out:  Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Comparison

Key Takeaways

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO, got its first batch delivered to the customers in May itself, and now it is facing the highest waiting period among all sub-compact SUVs in June. The average waiting time in major cities is 4 months, but in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, it surges up to 5-6 months.

Tata Nexon 2023 Front

  • On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of June. However, in cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to acquire the Nexon.

  • If you plan to bring home a Maruti Brezza this June, expect an average waiting period of around 2 months. However, in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, it is available in just 1 month.

  • Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N-line faces an average wait time of 3 months in all the major cities mentioned in the above table. 

  • The Kia Sonet attracts an average waiting period of 1 month, while in few cities like Kolkata and Noida it's available in maximum of two week’s time. 

  • The Nissan Magnite typically has a waiting period of up to 1 month. However, in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Indore, it can be delivered within just 1 week.

2022 renault kiger

  • The Renault Kiger is the readily available subcompact SUV in some of the cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat, while other cities it can go upto 1 month. 

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

