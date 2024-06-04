  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Jun 04, 2024 05:14 PM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • 937 Views
  • Write a comment

Both the XUV 3XO and Brezza offer 360-degree camera and wireless charger, but the former gets panoramic sunroof and dual-zone AC which latter lacks

Mahindra XUV 3XXO vs Maruti Brezza Specifications Comparision

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts several segment-first features, which its rivals miss out on, including a segment-first panoramic sunroof and even dual 10.25-inch displays. Mahindra's latest offering comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic transmissions available. One of the key segment rivals of the XUV 3XO is the Maruti Brezza, which has been one of the most sought-after models in the segment. Can the XUV 3XO's wider engine range and segment first features beat the market-leading Brezza? Let's find out with a detailed specifications comparison of the two sub-compact SUVs: 

Dimensions

Model

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maruti Brezza

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1790 mm

Height

1647 mm

1685 mm

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2500 mm

Boot Space

364 litres

328 litres

  • In terms of dimensions, Maruti Brezza is 5 mm longer and 38 mm taller than the XUV 3XO.

  • That said, the XUV 3XO is wider and also has a longer wheelbase (+100 mm), both of which should ideally translate to more in-cabin space.

  • It’s again the Mahindra SUV that offers more luggage space, at least on paper. 

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 3XO
Maruti Brezza

Model

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maruti Brezza

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol engine

1.5-litre petrol engine (CNG)

Power

112 PS

130 PS

103 PS

101 PS

Torque

200 Nm

Up to 250 Nm

137 Nm

136 Nm

Transmission

6MT, 6AT

6MT, 6AT

5MT, 6AT

5MT

Claimed Mileage

MT: 18.89 kmpl

AT: 17.96 kmpl

MT: 20.1 kmpl

AT: 18.2 kmpl

MT: 19.89 kmpl

AT: 19.80 kmpl

25.51 km/kg

  • The Brezza sticks to a single and larger 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, whereas XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol engines and a diesel option. 

  • Even the standard petrol option for the XUV 3XO has an extra 9PS and 63 Nm more on offer than the Brezza’s powertrain. 

  • Both vehicles offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission when paired with their petrol engines. 

  • It’s only the Brezza here that also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. 

Features

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maruti Brezza

Exterior

  • Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • LED front fog lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard or door trims

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • All Black cabin theme with Brown inserts

  • Semi-Leatherette seat upholstery

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort & Convenience

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cooled glove box

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Keyless Entry

  • Power window with driver side one-touch down

  • Push button engine Start/Stop

  • Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cooled glove box

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Power window with driver side one-touch up/down

  • Heads up display

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 6-speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 6-speaker system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

Safety

  • 6 airbags (Standard)

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Automatic Wipers

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Key Takeaways

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front
Maruti Brezza Side

  • The XUV 3XO seems like a more stylish offering between the two thanks to connected LED tail lights and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard
Maruti Brezza Cabin

  • In terms of comfort and convenience also, XUV 3XO gets extra points thanks to its premium features like panoramic sunroof (segment-first), dual-zone AC, electronic parking brake and bigger displays inside the cabin. The only advantage the Brezza has over the XUV 3XO is that of a heads up display.

  • In the top-spec variants of XUV 3XO offers features like Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and blind spot monitor, all of which are missing in the Brezza. It also comes equipped with six airbags as standard whereas Brezza offers six airbags on the top trim only. 

Also Read: Let’s Figure Out Which 6 SUVs Mahindra Could Launch By 2030!

Price and Rivals

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maruti Brezza

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

The Maruti Brezza has a higher entry price than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, in the top variants, the additional features and the availability of a diesel engine of the Mahindra make it more expensive than the Maruti option. Both the SUVs rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience