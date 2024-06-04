Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Comparison
Both the XUV 3XO and Brezza offer 360-degree camera and wireless charger, but the former gets panoramic sunroof and dual-zone AC which latter lacks
The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts several segment-first features, which its rivals miss out on, including a segment-first panoramic sunroof and even dual 10.25-inch displays. Mahindra's latest offering comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic transmissions available. One of the key segment rivals of the XUV 3XO is the Maruti Brezza, which has been one of the most sought-after models in the segment. Can the XUV 3XO's wider engine range and segment first features beat the market-leading Brezza? Let's find out with a detailed specifications comparison of the two sub-compact SUVs:
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Length
|
3990 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1821 mm
|
1790 mm
|
Height
|
1647 mm
|
1685 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2500 mm
|
Boot Space
|
364 litres
|
328 litres
-
In terms of dimensions, Maruti Brezza is 5 mm longer and 38 mm taller than the XUV 3XO.
-
That said, the XUV 3XO is wider and also has a longer wheelbase (+100 mm), both of which should ideally translate to more in-cabin space.
-
It’s again the Mahindra SUV that offers more luggage space, at least on paper.
Powertrain
|
Model
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol engine (CNG)
|
Power
|
112 PS
|
130 PS
|
103 PS
|
101 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
Up to 250 Nm
|
137 Nm
|
136 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT, 6AT
|
6MT, 6AT
|
5MT, 6AT
|
5MT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
MT: 18.89 kmpl
AT: 17.96 kmpl
|
MT: 20.1 kmpl
AT: 18.2 kmpl
|
MT: 19.89 kmpl
AT: 19.80 kmpl
|
25.51 km/kg
-
The Brezza sticks to a single and larger 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, whereas XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol engines and a diesel option.
-
Even the standard petrol option for the XUV 3XO has an extra 9PS and 63 Nm more on offer than the Brezza’s powertrain.
-
Both vehicles offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission when paired with their petrol engines.
-
It’s only the Brezza here that also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.
Features
|
Features
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Key Takeaways
-
The XUV 3XO seems like a more stylish offering between the two thanks to connected LED tail lights and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.
-
In terms of comfort and convenience also, XUV 3XO gets extra points thanks to its premium features like panoramic sunroof (segment-first), dual-zone AC, electronic parking brake and bigger displays inside the cabin. The only advantage the Brezza has over the XUV 3XO is that of a heads up display.
-
In the top-spec variants of XUV 3XO offers features like Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and blind spot monitor, all of which are missing in the Brezza. It also comes equipped with six airbags as standard whereas Brezza offers six airbags on the top trim only.
Price and Rivals
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
The Maruti Brezza has a higher entry price than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, in the top variants, the additional features and the availability of a diesel engine of the Mahindra make it more expensive than the Maruti option. Both the SUVs rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.
