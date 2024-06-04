Modified On Jun 04, 2024 05:14 PM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Both the XUV 3XO and Brezza offer 360-degree camera and wireless charger, but the former gets panoramic sunroof and dual-zone AC which latter lacks

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts several segment-first features, which its rivals miss out on, including a segment-first panoramic sunroof and even dual 10.25-inch displays. Mahindra's latest offering comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic transmissions available. One of the key segment rivals of the XUV 3XO is the Maruti Brezza, which has been one of the most sought-after models in the segment. Can the XUV 3XO's wider engine range and segment first features beat the market-leading Brezza? Let's find out with a detailed specifications comparison of the two sub-compact SUVs:

Dimensions

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1790 mm Height 1647 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 364 litres 328 litres

In terms of dimensions, Maruti Brezza is 5 mm longer and 38 mm taller than the XUV 3XO.

That said, the XUV 3XO is wider and also has a longer wheelbase (+100 mm), both of which should ideally translate to more in-cabin space.

It’s again the Mahindra SUV that offers more luggage space, at least on paper.

Powertrain

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol engine (CNG) Power 112 PS 130 PS 103 PS 101 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 137 Nm 136 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 5MT, 6AT 5MT Claimed Mileage MT: 18.89 kmpl AT: 17.96 kmpl MT: 20.1 kmpl AT: 18.2 kmpl MT: 19.89 kmpl AT: 19.80 kmpl 25.51 km/kg

The Brezza sticks to a single and larger 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, whereas XUV 3XO offers two turbo-petrol engines and a diesel option.

Even the standard petrol option for the XUV 3XO has an extra 9PS and 63 Nm more on offer than the Brezza’s powertrain.

Both vehicles offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission when paired with their petrol engines.

It’s only the Brezza here that also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Exterior Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators

LED front fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED tail lights

Roof rails Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone cabin theme

Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard or door trims

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats All Black cabin theme with Brown inserts

Semi-Leatherette seat upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear parcel tray Comfort & Convenience Push button engine start/stop

Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glove box

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless Entry

Power window with driver side one-touch down Push button engine Start/Stop

Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Automatic AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glove box

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

Power window with driver side one-touch up/down

Heads up display Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

6-speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology Safety 6 airbags (Standard)

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Automatic Wipers

All wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

All wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Key Takeaways

The XUV 3XO seems like a more stylish offering between the two thanks to connected LED tail lights and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of comfort and convenience also, XUV 3XO gets extra points thanks to its premium features like panoramic sunroof (segment-first), dual-zone AC, electronic parking brake and bigger displays inside the cabin. The only advantage the Brezza has over the XUV 3XO is that of a heads up display.

In the top-spec variants of XUV 3XO offers features like Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and blind spot monitor, all of which are missing in the Brezza. It also comes equipped with six airbags as standard whereas Brezza offers six airbags on the top trim only.

Price and Rivals

Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

The Maruti Brezza has a higher entry price than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, in the top variants, the additional features and the availability of a diesel engine of the Mahindra make it more expensive than the Maruti option. Both the SUVs rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

