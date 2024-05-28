Mahindra XUV 3XO Reaches 1,500 Customers On The First Day Of Delivery

Modified On May 28, 2024 12:16 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched at the end of April 2024, while its deliveries commenced on May 26, 2024.

Mahindra opened the order books of the 3XO on May 15, 2024, garnering 50,000 bookings in an hour

The petrol variants alone accounted for nearly 70 percent of the total bookings.

The XUV 3XO comes with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines.

Feature highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Its introductory prices range between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

1,500 XUV 3XO Delivered On Day 1

On the first day of delivery, Mahindra handed over 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO to customers across India. The automaker received an immense response from customers as it garnered over 50,000 bookings within just an hour. According to Mahindra, the petrol variants alone accounted for nearly 70 percent of the total bookings.

What It Offers

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with features such as dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a segment-first panoramic sunroof. It also gets features such as cruise control, dual-zone AC, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Engine & Transmission

The XUV 3XO uses the same engine options as before. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

The XUV 3XO now gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter with both of its turbo-petrol engine options. The 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine was previously offered with a 6-speed AMT.

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite.

