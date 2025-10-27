All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    You Can Now Get The Kia Carens With A CNG Kit, But There’s A CATCH!

    Modified On Oct 27, 2025 06:37 PM By Bikramjit

    1.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The CNG kit is a dealership retrofit offered with the Carens and is priced at Rs 77,900

    Kia Carens CNG

    • The dealership-level CNG fitment costs an additional Rs 77,900.

    • The CNG option is paired with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

    • Also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine. But only a manual gearbox is offered with both engine options.

    • Top features include an 8-inch infotainment screen, a 6-speaker sound system and manual AC.

    • Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS and all-wheel disc brakes.

    • The Carens is now available in a single Premium (O) variant, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Kia Carens MPV is now available with a dealership-fitted CNG kit for an additional cost of Rs 77,900. The CNG option is offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with a third-party warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first. This third-party warranty is provided as the CNG kit is fitted by Lovato, the company offering the dealership-level installation. After the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis, the Carens continues to be on sale in a single Premium (O) variant. Here’s everything you need to know about the Carens:

    Price

    For reference, here is the price of the Carens with and without the CNG option:

    Variant

    Carens NA Petrol MT

    Carens (petrol with CNG)

    Price 

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 11.77 lakh (+Rs 77,900)

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Also Read: Kia Cars GST Price Cut; MASSIVE Rs 4.49 Lakh SAVINGS On Kia Carnival; Sonet, Syros, Seltos Now Affordable As Well

    Features & Safety

    Kia Carens Premium (O) dashboard

    The Kia Carens comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID). It also gets manual AC, a 6-speaker audio system, along with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

    On the safety front, the Carens is well-equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    The detailed specifications of the Kia Carens are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    While the specifications of the powertrain with the CNG option are yet to be known, it will have a slightly reduced output than the NA petrol figures.

    Also Read: Kia Carens 8000km Long-term Review: Camping In The Carens

    Rivals

    Kia Carens Premium (O) front

    The Kia Carens competes with the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Rumion. It also serves as a more affordable alternative to models like the Maruti Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Kia Carens

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Muv Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Hyundai Venue 2025
      Hyundai Venue 2025
      Rs.7.94 - 13.60 LakhEstimated
      Nov 2025 Expected Launch
    • Tata Sierra
      Tata Sierra
      Rs.15 - 25 LakhEstimated
      Nov 2025 Expected Launch
    • BMW iX 2025
      BMW iX 2025
      Rs.1.45 CrEstimated
      Nov 2025 Expected Launch
    • New Variant
      Tata Harrier
      Tata Harrier
      Rs.14 - 25.25 LakhEstimated
      Nov 2025 Expected Launch
    • New Variant
      Tata Safari
      Tata Safari
      Rs.14.66 - 25.96 LakhEstimated
      Nov 2025 Expected Launch
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    You Can Now Get The Kia Carens With A CNG Kit, But There’s A CATCH!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience