You Can Now Get The Kia Carens With A CNG Kit, But There’s A CATCH!

The Kia Carens MPV is now available with a dealership-fitted CNG kit for an additional cost of Rs 77,900. The CNG option is offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with a third-party warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first. This third-party warranty is provided as the CNG kit is fitted by Lovato, the company offering the dealership-level installation. After the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis, the Carens continues to be on sale in a single Premium (O) variant. Here’s everything you need to know about the Carens:

Price

For reference, here is the price of the Carens with and without the CNG option:

Variant Carens NA Petrol MT Carens (petrol with CNG) Price Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh (+Rs 77,900)

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Features & Safety

The Kia Carens comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID). It also gets manual AC, a 6-speaker audio system, along with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

On the safety front, the Carens is well-equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The detailed specifications of the Kia Carens are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

While the specifications of the powertrain with the CNG option are yet to be known, it will have a slightly reduced output than the NA petrol figures.

Rivals

The Kia Carens competes with the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Rumion. It also serves as a more affordable alternative to models like the Maruti Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Toyota Innova Crysta.