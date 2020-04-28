You Can Now Buy A BMW While Sitting At Home

Published On Apr 28, 2020 07:00 PM By Rohit for BMW X1

You can use the new online sales platform for both new and pre-owned BMW models

BMW’s Contactless Experience was launched on April 2, 2020.

Only select models are available for purchase via this channel.

BMW also offers the option of choosing a preferred location for delivery.

All models to be sanitised before they are delivered to customers.

BMW India introduced its online retail sales platform on April 2, 2020. It allows prospective customers to explore the BMW range, buy new and pre-owned BMW models, book vehicle service, and make online payments.

You start by registering yourself on the platform and entering your preferred model, which can be customised later. Select models are available for purchase via this sales channel, including the 3 Series and the recently facelifted X1 . Customers are then required to select the nearest BMW dealership, which will bring up its concierge service. This service provides more information about the model, service packages, and the finance options available.

Existing BMW customers can also make use of this platform to book a service for their vehicle at their preferred date and time. They can also select the type of service required and can opt for pickup and drop service for their BMW car. The service cost estimates and details are sent to customers for approval via its online communication tools.

Customers can also choose the location where they want their vehicle delivered with this service. BMW says that it will fully sanitise both new and serviced vehicles before delivering them, and all vehicle documents will be handed over in a sanitised envelope. As per BMW, the deliveries and servicing of all vehicles will be done while adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

