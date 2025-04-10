BMW Z4 Gets A New M40i Pure Impulse Edition With A Manual Transmission For The First Time, Priced At Rs 97.90 Lakh

The Pure Impulse Edition is available with both manual and automatic transmission, with the former costing Rs 1 lakh over the automatic option

With the launch of the BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition, It is for the first time that the roadster has received a manual transmission in India. It gets new alloy wheels and a new interior theme as well. Moreover, the special edition model is available with both the manual as well as automatic transmission options and here are the detailed prices:

Variant Price M40i (AT) Rs 92.90 lakh M40i Pure Impulse Edition AT (new) Rs 96.90 lakh M40i Pure Impulse Edition MT (new) Rs 97.90 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Pure Impulse Edition will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It commands a premium of up to Rs 5 lakh over the standard car depending on the transmission option you opt for. Now let us take a look at everything that is new on the special edition BMW Z4.

BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition: What’s New

While the exterior design elements of the new Pure Impulse Edition are the same as the regular M40i, the special edition gets a staggered wheel setup with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear that get a new design. It also gets red brake calipers and a gloss black trim over the doors. Moreover, it introduces two new hues in the roadster’s mix, namely Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.

Inside, the manual M40i Pure Impulse Edition variant gets an exclusive dual-tone black and khaki interior in comparison to the all-black or a mix of black and red hues of the standard variants.

Other than this, everything else in the new edition, including the dashboard design, features, safety tech and powertrain option is the same as the regular M40i variant.

Also Read: 7 Major Features Upcoming 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Will Get Over The Old Tiguan

BMW Z4: Features And Safety

In terms of features, the BMW Z4 is equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a similar-sized touchscreen, dual-zone auto AC, 6-color ambient lighting and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat. It also gets a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a coloured heads-up display, a wireless phone charger and an electrically retractable soft top.

Its safety suite consists of 6 airbags (as standard), dynamic stability control (DSC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features including active cruise control and lane keep assist.

BMW Z4: Powertrain Options

The BMW Z4 is available with a 3-litre six-cylinder engine, with the following specifications:

Engine 3-litre straight-six twin-turbo petrol engine Power 340 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The BMW Z4 does a 0-100 kmph run in 4.5 seconds with the automatic gearbox and 4.6 seconds with the manual setup.

BMW Z4: Rivals

The BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition, like the regular iteration of the roadster, rivals the Porsche 918 Spyder and Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in India.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.