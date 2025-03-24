All Car Brands That Have Announced A Price Hike For April 2025

Almost all brands mentioned on this list have cited rising input costs as one of the main reasons for the price correction

With the end of financial year (FY) 2024-25, multiple carmakers have decided to introduce a price hike for their offerings in India. Almost all of them state the major reason to be rising input costs and have introduced the price hikes as a way to offset these growing costs. Here is a quick overview of all the brands that have announced a price hike for April 2025.

Carmaker Price Hike Maruti Up to 4 percent Tata Motors N/A* Kia Up to 3 percent Hyundai Up to 3 percent Honda N/A* Renault Up to 2 percent BMW Motors Up to 3 percent Mahindra Up to 3 percent

*These carmakers did not provide a figure

Maruti

Maruti was one of the first carmakers to announce a price hike stated for April 2025. The price increase of up to 4 percent, will be applicable to all the models offered under its portfolio. Maruti stated the reason for the price increase to be rising input and operational costs. Maruti also mentioned that the price hike will depend on the model and variant chosen. The current lineup of Maruti includes Alto K10, Wagon R, Grand Vitara, Brezza, Baleno, and Invicto.

Tata Motors

Tata has introduced a second price hike for its offering since the start of 2025. While the carmaker provided the reason for the price increase as rising input costs, it did not provide a specific figure for the hike. Tata did state that the hike will be dependent on the model and variant in question. This is the second price increase by the carmaker in 2025, where it hiked the prices by up to 3 percent. Tata currently has 13 models in its portfolio, which include the Nexon, Tiago, Altroz and Curvv EV, all of which will see a price hike in April.

Mahindra

Mahindra is another major Indian carmaker that will be introducing a price hike starting next month. The carmaker is hiking the prices of its offerings by up to 3 percent and stated the reason for this increase to be a rise in input costs among other things. Mahindra’s lineup includes the XUV 700, Thar, Scorpio and Bolero.

Kia

Kia, similar to Tata and Maruti, has announced a second price hike in 2025. The Korean carmaker cited a rising input cost and other factors as the reason for a price increase. This hike will encompass all 7 models that Kia has on offer in India, including the newly launched Kia Syros. Kia reported that the price hike will depend on the model and variant and will go up to 3 percent. The current offerings of Kia include Sonet, Seltos and EV6.

Hyundai

Along with its sister company, Hyundai has also announced a price hike of up to 3 percent. This price increase will be applicable to the entire lineup, including the latest Creta Electric. The Korean carmaker reported a rise in input costs, higher operational expenses, and an increasing cost of raw materials as the reasons for this hike. Hyundai currently offers 14 cars on our shores, including the Creta, Exter, Grand i10 Nios and Ioniq 5.

Honda

While Honda skipped the first round of price hikes that went underway in January 2025, it did increase the price of its offerings this time around. The Japanese carmaker offered a similar reason to other carmakers on this list, such as rising raw material costs. Honda currently offers five models in India, which include the Amaze, City, and City Hybrid.

Renault

The French carmaker has also announced a price hike of up to 2 percent on its offerings. Notably, Renault has not introduced a price hike across its models since 2023 but has decided to take this step to alleviate the rising input costs. Renault’s current portfolio includes Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

BMW

The luxury car brand BMW also announced a price hike of up to 3 percent. The carmaker did not specify an exact reason for the price hike but stated that the increase will affect its entire range of models, including the MINI offerings. The BMW portfolio includes cars such as the X3, X7, X1 Long Wheel Base (LWB), Mini Cooper S and M5.

