Honda Launches Online Booking

Published On Apr 28, 2020 02:17 PM By Sonny

You can now book a Honda model from your living room and even have it delivered home

Honda adds the ‘book online’ feature to its website.

Platform allows buyers to select exact model, variant, powertrain option and colour.

Post bookings, buyers will be contacted by relevant dealership to complete the sales process, documentation and finance.

Honda currently has four BS6 models on sale in India - City, Civic, Amaze and CR-V.

BS6 Jazz and WR-V will be launched soon after the lockdown lifts.

While the lockdown may be lifted soon, it's going to be a while before ‘normalcy’ is restored. The Indian auto industry is expecting a major change in norms. Addressing this anticipated shift in consumer behaviour, Honda has updated its website to accept online bookings and deliver cars home.

Its online booking platform ‘Honda from Home’ will be integrated with Honda’s nationwide network of 375 touchpoints across 263 cities. Prospective customers can click on the new ‘Book Now’ option which will take them to the booking platform where they have to enter their contact details. They can then browse Honda’s car lineup and choose the desired variant, fuel type, transmission, and colour. Once the model is finalised, buyers have to choose the city and dealership from which they’d like to make the purchase. The final step is to make the payment.

After the booking is confirmed, the buyer will be contacted by the selected dealership to discuss the rest of the sales process, documentation, and finance options. Honda says they can even arrange home delivery, completing the contactless car-buying experience.

Honda currently offers four models in India with BS6 powertrains - Amaze, City, Civic and CR-V. The BS6 compliant Jazz and WR-V are due to be launched soon. Other carmakers have also opened up their online booking platforms to allow prospective buyers to buy cars online. These contactless purchase options could help carmakers revive their sales as walk-in customers will likely remain low for a while.

