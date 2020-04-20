Coronavirus Update: BMW Group India Pledges Rs 3 Crore To Combat Coronavirus

Published On Apr 20, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit

It will be undertaking multiple support activities including the provision of PPEs to real-life heroes in Delhi/NCR and Chennai

It has tied up with various organisations in Delhi/NCR and Chennai.

BMW Group India will set up an isolation ward for patients in Tamil Nadu.

It will provide critical care equipment services to medical facilities in these states.

All showrooms remain closed for now owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Joining a long list of carmakers, BMW Group India has pledged Rs 3 crore to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It has tied up with various government and non-government organisations in Delhi/NCR and Chennai for this purpose.

The carmaker will be setting up an isolation ward for patients at the Government General Hospital near its Chengalpattu plant in Tamil Nadu. It will also provide critical care equipment services to medical facilities in Delhi/NCR and Chennai.

Besides, the BMW Group will hand over personal protective equipment (PPE) to all the real-life heroes (including medical personnel and law enforcement agencies) involved in fighting the virus in Delhi/NCR and Chennai. It will also provide food supplies to those in need in these two states.

BMW Group India has announced that its entire staff is working from home since the ongoing lockdown began on March 23. As a result of the extended lockdown , it has halted production at its Chennai plant until May 3, although essential services such as security, facility management, and the health centre continue to be operational.

It has informed that the business continues to operate across these functions while adhering to government directives and adopting the necessary safety measures. Moreover, its staff across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India is working from home. BMW India is still offering aftersales and breakdown support services. All its showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per the government advisory.