You Can Now Book The 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Ahead Of Its Launch

It will be launched on October 4, and deliveries will begin from the next day

Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open, deliveries will start from October 5.

Exterior changes can include an updated grille, new alloy wheels, and subtle design changes.

The dashboard has been tweaked slightly but the design of the AC vents and the centre console remains the same.

Nissan could price it from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is all set to be launched next month and the carmaker has now opened its order books. While the booking amount hasn’t been disclosed, we do know that the deliveries of the updated Magnite will commence from October 5, 2024. The facelifted Magnite will get an updated design and new features, and here is everything you can expect from the updated SUV.

Design Changes

A few teasers of the updated Magnite have already been released, one of which showcased its new six-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Other changes to the design can come in the form of a new front grille, updated lighting setup, and a revised rear end with tweaked bumpers.

Updated Cabin & Features

Inside, the Magnite facelift will come with a black and orange cabin theme, with slightly different trim inserts as compared to the outgoing version. The teaser suggests that it will get dual-tone leatherette upholstery, and it can also come with a single-pane sunroof, which most of its competitors offer.

In terms of features, it can come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and a bigger digital driver’s display. Other features can include automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Same Powertrains

While changes are expected in the design and features list, the powertrain options might remain the same as the outgoing version.

Engine 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Expected Price & Rivals

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and once launched, it will continue to compete with the likes of Tata Punch / Nexon, Hyundai Exter / Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger.

