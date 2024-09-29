All
You Can Now Book The 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Ahead Of Its Launch

Modified On Sep 29, 2024 03:51 PM By Ansh for Nissan Magnite 2024

It will be launched on October 4, and deliveries will begin from the next day

Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open

  • Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open, deliveries will start from October 5.

  • Exterior changes can include an updated grille, new alloy wheels, and subtle design changes.

  • The dashboard has been tweaked slightly but the design of the AC vents and the centre console remains the same.

  • Nissan could price it from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is all set to be launched next month and the carmaker has now opened its order books. While the booking amount hasn’t been disclosed, we do know that the deliveries of the updated Magnite will commence from October 5, 2024. The facelifted Magnite will get an updated design and new features, and here is everything you can expect from the updated SUV.

Design Changes

2024 Nissan Magnite alloy wheels teased

A few teasers of the updated Magnite have already been released, one of which showcased its new six-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Other changes to the design can come in the form of a new front grille, updated lighting setup, and a revised rear end with tweaked bumpers.

Updated Cabin & Features

2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Cabin

Inside, the Magnite facelift will come with a black and orange cabin theme, with  slightly different trim inserts as compared to the outgoing version. The teaser suggests that it will get dual-tone leatherette upholstery, and it can also come with a single-pane sunroof, which most of its competitors offer. 

Also Read: 6 Things The 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Is Likely To Get Over The Outgoing Version

In terms of features, it can come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and a bigger digital driver’s display. Other features can include automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Same Powertrains

Nissan Magnite Engine

While changes are expected in the design and features list, the powertrain options might remain the same as the outgoing version.

Engine

1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

Up to 160 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

Expected Price & Rivals

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and once launched, it will continue to compete with the likes of Tata Punch / Nexon, Hyundai Exter / Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger.

