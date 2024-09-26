6 Things The 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Is Likely To Get Over The Outgoing Version

Published On Sep 26, 2024 06:31 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite 2024

The 2024 Nissan Magnite will be the first major update to the Magnite nameplate that was first launched in 2020

The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift will be launched on October 4 and the carmaker has already shared some teasers of the updated subcompact SUV. Till now, these teasers have shown the new alloy wheels, tail lights and the front grille of the facelifted Magnite, and since it is a facelift, many feature additions are also expected. Here is a list of six things the 2024 Magnite can get over the current-spec pre-facelifted model.

Sunroof

A sunroof has become one of the most sought-after features in any Indian car. So, we expect that the 2024 Nissan Magnite can be offered with a single-pane sunroof. The possibility of the facelifted model getting a sunroof also increases as competitors Like Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon have started featuring panoramic sunroofs.

Bigger Touchscreen

The current-spec Nissan Magnite comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Geza Edition comes with a bigger 9-inch unit. The facelifted Magnite is likely to have the 9-inch inch unit as a standard offering in the higher variants.

Bigger Driver's Display

The pre-facelifted Magnite comes with a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, which is also likely to be upgraded to a bigger unit.

6 Airbags (As Standard)

It is no news that the Indian government has been contemplating making 6 airbags mandatory in every car. Certain carmakers like Hyundai and Tata have already upgraded the safety suite of all their cars to feature 6 airbags as standard. The updated Nissan Magnite can hence come with 6 airbags as standard, in comparison to the dual airbag setup it currently has.

Ventilated Front Seats

Ventilated seats is also one of the more popular features these days, and the 2024 Nissan Magnite is likely to come with this feature as it is provided by competitors like the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

Auto-dimming IRVM

An auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror) is also one of the features that is being offered by a lot of mass-market cars. The Nissan Magnite, in its current-spec avatar, comes with a day/night (manual) IRVM. It is likely to be upgraded to an auto-dimming unit with the facelift update.

Other Expected Features

Other than this, we expect the facelifted Magnite to carry forward some features from the current model. These include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Expected Powertrain Options

The same powertrain options are expected to be carried over from the pre-facelift model. The specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up To 160 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission

Price and Rivals

Prices of the current-spec Magnite range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The 2024 Magnite, with a more enhanced feature suite, can demand a premium and prices are expected to start from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will continue to rival other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. It will also lock horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

