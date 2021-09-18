You Can Go Check Out The MG Astor At Showrooms From September 19

Published On Sep 18, 2021 07:47 AM By Tarun for MG Astor

The Creta and Kushaq-rivaling compact SUV will be launched in October

Bookings for the Astor are expected to commence in a week or so.

The MG Astor features a robot-type digital AI assistant, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and LED lighting.

It gets segment-first ADAS (autonomous driver assistant system) with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The less powerful engine will be offered with 6-speed manual and 8-step CVT options, while the turbocharged option gets a 6-speed AT.

MG has just revealed its upcoming compact SUV, the Astor, which will be going on display in showrooms from September 19. We are expecting MG to open the official bookings in a week or so, ahead of the launch scheduled in the first week of October.

The Astor is the first car in India to get a personal AI assistant in the form of a robot-head type device placed on top of the dashboard. It works through voice commands and has a small display to mimic human expressions and “turns” to face the person it is talking to. The assistant can provide you with any information and perform in-car functions such as opening the sunroof or changing the AC temperature.

It also gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and LED lighting.

MG Astor features segment-first ADAS (autonomous driver assistance system)features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring. Safety is further covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and hill descent control.

MG is offering the Astor with two petrol engines: a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre unit and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo unit. While the turbocharged engine will be offered with a 6-speed AT torque converter only, the other engine gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and 8-step CVT automatic.