MG To Offer The Astor In Five Colours

Published On Sep 16, 2021 03:10 PM By Rohit for MG Astor

MG has chosen to provide five single-tone shades on the Astor but has skipped the dual-tone option altogether

The five colours will be: Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

While almost all colours are offered on the Hector duo, the Spiced Orange will be exclusive to the Astor.

MG likely offer the Astor in a total of five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

The Astor will come with two petrol engines: 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated units.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The compact SUV space is surely one of the most preferred segments of many new car buyers and now another brand is gearing up to have a slice of the pie soon. Yes, we are talking about MG and its compact SUV, the Astor. After unveiling the SUV recently, the carmaker has now revealed the colour options that it will be available in. Let’s check them out:

Spiced Orange

Aurora Silver

Glaze Red

Candy White

Starry Black

While we have seen almost all colours on MG’s other models such as the Hector and Hector Plus, the Spiced Orange shade will be exclusive to the Astor. However, the MG SUV won’t be available in a dual-tone option unlike its segment rivals such as the Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks.

The Astor is based on the ZS electric which is on sale in India. MG is likely to offer the Astor in a total of five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

The Astor will also be one of the many compact SUVs to go the petrol-only route. Here’s a look at its technical details:

Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Power 140PS 110PS Torque 220Nm 144Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 8-step CVT

We expect MG to price the Astor from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards when it goes on sale in the first week of October. The SUV will face competition from the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.