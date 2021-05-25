Modified On May 25, 2021 08:45 PM By CarDekho for Land Rover Defender

Impressed by the artwork, Tata's former design boss even sent the Pune boy a gift. Read on to know what it was

If we mentioned that a 5-year-old kid draws cars, you’d picture a long box with solid circle wheels and stick figures of people inside. But Naksh Ahirrao here has graduated way past that milestone. He draws 3D and 2D sketches of Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Thar and a myriad of other cars on his chalkboard. Recently, his art has drawn retweets from Tata Motors’ former car design chief Pratap Bose, Anand Mahindra and even Massimo Frascella, Land Rover’s Design Director!

Naksh’s parents discovered his penchant for automotive art two years ago on one of the doors in their house. The 3-year-old was drawing with chalk on the wooden door while imitating his slightly older sister. His father says, “One day my friend Rajendra came to us from Bangalore with his new Tata Harrier. Naksh took a short spin in it but he noticed all the parts of the car and drew it exactly the way it looks after returning. He became a big fan of the car.”

Naksh’s mother Prajakta Ahirrao is an artist and his father, Chandrashekhar Ahirrao, is an interior designer. They were shocked to find a large upside-down Tata Harrier on their main door. “We realised his inclination to draw the actual sized car so we painted a wall with blackboard paint,” Chandrashekhar says. With the new 10-foot by 8-foot drawing surface, Naksh’s artworks have grown in size.

“So, we decided to make a video and send it to Tata Motors.” The video on Naksh’s father’s Twitter account found its way to Tata Motors, and they responded with a little gift. “It was really nice for him and us too, when Mr Pratap Bose and other Tata Motors team members sent him a scale model of Harrier after looking at his skill.”

Pratap Bose was Tata’s Head of Design until he recently quit the position. He oversaw the development of several recent Tatas, including the Harrier SUV, Altroz hatchback and Nexon sub-4m SUV.

A recent video of Naksh making a perspective drawing of a Mahindra Thar caught Anand Mahindra’s attention. He tweeted, “I think I recognise the car… And you say he’s only 5 years old? This gent has some serious natural talent. Will keep an eye on him.”

One of the child’s sketches even found its way to Massimo Frascella. The Land Rover Design Director responded to a video of Naksh drawing the new Defender in front three-quarters perspective. “Never stops to amaze me,” he tweeted. We love the new Defender’s boxy aesthetic, and given that some of his best drawings are of Defenders, Naksh loves it, too!

The 5-year-old’s abilities have been honed with a disciplined approach: “After one and half years of study, Naksh has a good sense of the design language of cars from so many brands,” Chandrashekhar adds. “Every day he studies car design shapes. He used to draw at least 2-3 perfectly proportionate cars and their different accessories.” The proud dad is referring to Naksh’s interior drawings, where the boy sketches steering wheels, logos, dashboards and side mirrors in incredible detail.

With more training and practice, we are sure that Naksh will be able to translate these childhood drawings into a fulfilling career in the arts. “We are happy to see his accuracy improve and hope he will be a good car designer someday,” his father says.

Read More on : Land Rover Defender Automatic