electric cars waiting period

The Nexon EV range commands the highest waiting period among other three sub-30 lakh electric cars

The Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max carry an average waiting period of five months.

Tata’s electric Tigor commands an average wait time of around four months.

The Hyundai Kona electric has the least wait time of around two months.

If you’re going for the MG ZS EV, you’ll have to wait for nearly four months.

If you’re going for a compact electric car in India, you have five options: Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV, ZS EV and Kona electric. While the electric vehicle ecosystem is still in the development stage, things have gotten much better now. With more cars coming and the charging infrastructure improving regularly, electric car buyers are also increasing.

So, if you’re planning on buying any of these five electric cars and are concerned about the waiting period they command, here are all the details you need to know:

Cities Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Tigor EV Kona electric ZS EV New Delhi 6 months 5 months 6 months 3-4 months 4-5 months Bengaluru 5-6 months 5 months 5 months 3-4 months 1 month Mumbai 6 months 5-6 months 4-5 months 1-2 months 4 months Hyderabad 6 months 5-6 months 4 months 3-4 months 5 months Pune 6 months 5-7 months 7 months 1-2 months 1-2 months Chennai 5-6 months 5 months 6 months 3-4 months 4-5 months Jaipur 5-6 months 5 months 5-6 months 1 month 5-6 months Ahmedabad 6 months 5-6 months 4-5 months 1 month 4-5 months Gurugram 6 months 5-6 months 4 months 2 months 2 months Lucknow 6 months 5-6 months 7 months 3-4 months 4-5 months Kolkata 5-6 months 5 months 6 months 2.5 months 3 months Thane 5-6 months 5 months 6 months 2 months 3.5-4 months Surat 5-6 months 5 months 5-6 months - 4 months Ghaziabad 5-6 months 5-6 months 5 months 1 month 4 months Chandigarh 3-4 months 5 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Coimbatore 6 months 5-7 months 7 months 3-4 months 4 months Patna 3-4 months 5 months 5 months - 4 months Faridabad 5-6 months 5 months 4 months 1 month 3-4 months Indore 8 months 7 months 5 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Noida 5-6 months 5 months 4 months 3-4 months 4 months

Key Takeaways:

The Nexon EV Prime has an average waiting period of five to six months, while you will get it the earliest in Chandigarh and Patna. It’s offered with a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a range of 318 kilometres. Here are the Tata Nexon EV Prime prices.

The range-topping Nexon EV Max will be available earlier than its regular Prime model, with an average wait time of around five months. It gets a bigger 40.5kWh battery with a claimed range of 437 kilometres.

The most affordable EV here, the Tata Tigor, will make you wait around four to five months. In Chandigarh, you can get it in two to three months, which is the earliest in the list. It gets a 26kWh battery pack, offering a range of 306 kilometres. Here are the Tata Tigor EV prices.

Hyundai Kona electric carries a waiting period of around two months, which is the least among all these EVs. The carmaker offers the Kona with a 39.2kWh battery and a claimed range of 452 kilometres.

If you’re going for the MG ZS EV, you’ll have to wait for around four months on an average. Its 50.3kWh battery pack is the largest in this list and the EV can cover 461 kilometres on a single charge (claimed). Here are the MG ZS EV prices.

