The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge together account for 28 percent of Volvo's total sales in India

Volvo Car India introduced its first electric SUV in November 2022 and has now delivered 1,000 EV units to customers through its online sales model. This includes both the Volvo XC40 Recharge (including the single motor, rear-wheel-drive variant) and the Volvo C40 Recharge. These EVs also account for 28 percent of Volvo's sales in India.

Volvo EVs Lineup

Currently, Volvo offers two electric vehicles in the Indian market: the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is available in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The single-motor-powered RWD variant produces 238 PS with a 69 kWh battery, offering a WLTP-claimed range of 475 km, while the dual motor powered AWD variant produces 408 PS with a 78 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of 505 km.

The C40 Recharge comes only equipped with a dual-electric motor AWD setup which is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack, producing 408 PS and offering a WLTP-claimed range of 530 km.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Volvo XC40 Recharge starts at Rs 54.95 lakh for the RWD variant, and Rs 57.90 for the AWD Variant. The C40 Recharge is priced at Rs 62.95 lakh. Both the Volvo EVs rival the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, while also serving as electric SUV alternatives to the BMW i4.

Volvo Future Plans

Volvo Car India plans to introduce one electric vehicle every year, aiming to transition its entire portfolio to all-electric by 2030.

