Top 10: Car Launches Between Rs 10 Lakh And Rs 20 Lakh In 2022

Modified On Jan 03, 2022 10:15 AM By CarDekho for Kia Carens

This price segment for premium compacts and mid-size offerings will continue to grow in 2022

A variety of car segments fall within the Rs 10 lakh - Rs 20 lakh price bracket. Of course, SUVs are the most popular among these, but it also includes sedans and some MPVs. Already densely populated, this budgetary space will expand even more in 2022.

Here are our top 10 picks from the said range coming our way in 2022:

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing numerous times through 2021, and it is finally set to arrive this year. The spy shots have revealed various bits of information like the interior layout, some features, and alloy wheels that could measure up to 18 inches in size.

The 2022 Scorpio will likely be offered with a flat-bottom leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and a sunroof. In the safety department, it will possibly get multiple airbags and electronic stability control.

It will get the Thar’s 2-litre Stallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel powertrains but likely in a different state of tune. The former makes 150PS power, while the latter puts out 130PS in the Thar. An optional 4x4 drivetrain could also be offered with the new Scorpio’s as well, with the diesel engine.

Skoda Slavia

Expected starting price: Rs 10.49 lakh

Skoda has already debuted the Slavia as the successor to the ageing Rapid but its market launch is due in March 2022. The C-segment sedan, with its modern styling and feature-rich package, will directly rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz upon arrival.

The Slavia will be offered with the same 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre four-pot (150PS/250Nm) TSI turbo-petrol engines as the Kushaq. While the former will be offered with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT, the 1.5-litre engine will be available with a 6-speed manual and an optional 7-speed DSG.

The new Skoda sedan will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech, wireless phone charging, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, an electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Prices for the Slavia are expected to be announced in March this year.

VW C-sedan (Virtus)

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

Volkswagen will also replace the Vento with a new sedan based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Skoda Slavia. The new VW sedan will likely be called ‘Virtus’, and it is expected to make its debut in Q2 of 2022. The Virtus will go neck and neck against the Slavia as far as price, features and other equipment are concerned.

Just like the Slavia, the Volkswagen’s version of the sedan will only be offered with turbocharged petrol engines – 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. The Virtus will also be considerably larger than the outgoing Vento. The sedan could borrow its equipment from the Taigun SUV, including a 10.25-inch VW Play infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof and more.

Tata Altroz EV

Expected starting price: Rs 14 lakh

The Tata Altroz is due for some big updates in 2021 - a long overdue DCT automatic option and the launch of its fully-electric version. The Altroz EV would join the Tigor and Nexon in Tata’s EV lineup, and it is expected to get similar cosmetic changes, including the enclosed grille and front bumper, new alloy wheels and generous use of blue accents. It was already teased at the 2020 Auto Expo in a pre-production concept form.

Inside the cabin, the Altroz EV could get a rotary knob to toggle between driving modes, replacing the gear lever seen on the standard hatchback. Tata previously confirmed that the Altroz EV will be equipped with an IP67-rated dust and waterproof battery with fast charging capability using the same Ziptron tech as the Nexon EV. The electric premium hatch will offer a claimed range of around 300km, but its battery details are still unknown.

The Altroz EV is expected to carry over ICE Altroz's equipment list, including the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, a semi-digital instrument cluster, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, and rain sensing wipers.

Facelifted Hyundai Creta

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

The second-gen Hyundai Creta arrived in 2020, becoming an instant hit, thanks to its extensive equipment list, distinctive design, and multiple powertrain options. Hyundai has already revealed a facelifted version of the Creta in Indonesia, and it’s expected to reach India in the second half of 2022. It sports a new front fascia with a Tucson-like grille and changes to the rear profile as well. The biggest addition inside the cabin will be a fully digital instrument cluster – likely in the top spec only – borrowed from the Alcazar.

No changes are expected in the powertrain department. The updated Creta will continue with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre oil burner (115PS/250Nm), and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (140PS and 242Nm). Each of these will get a manual and automatic option, a first for the turbo-petrol unit in the Creta.

Facelifted Kia Seltos

Expected starting price: Rs 10.5 lakh

The Seltos, launched in India in August 2019, is ready for its mid-life facelift. A test mule of the facelifted Kia Seltos was recently spied, and its market launch is expected later this year.

Some likely changes include a redesigned front end with updated headlamps and a larger airdam, new alloy wheels, and revised tail lights. The silhouette, however, will likely remain unchanged. Some new features like a fully digital driver’s display and perhaps Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are also expected.

Kia will possibly stick with the current engine options for the 2022 Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (140PS/242Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual for all three, a 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol), a 6-speed torque converter (1.5-litre diesel), and a CVT and a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual (1.5-litre petrol).

Kia Carens

Expected starting price: Rs 15 lakh

Kia revealed the Carens as a brand-new three-row offering in December 2021 and announced that bookings for the car will commence from January 14. The Carens is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Alcazar, and will be available with both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

It will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a digital driver’s display, and one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seats (7-seater version only).

The Carens will be powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engines (115PS/250Nm) as the Seltos. Transmission options will include a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), a 6-speed automatic, and a standard 6-speed manual.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium alternative to the Ertiga MPV. With the regular 7-seater MPV set to receive a mid-life refresh this year, Maruti Suzuki is also going to introduce a facelift for the XL6.

A camouflaged prototype of the facelifted XL6 was spied testing last year, revealing some design cues like a tweaked front grille and new alloy wheels. The updated car is also expected to get some new features inside the cabin. No changes are expected to the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol (105PS/138Nm) paired with a 5-speed MT and an optional 4-speed AT.

Mahindra eXUV300

Expected starting price: Rs 15 lakh

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form, the production-ready electric XUV300 is expected to be launched this year. The eXUV300 is expected to feature some visually distinguishing enhancements over the ICE version, including a closed front grille, redesigned alloy wheels and blue accents. It will be Mahindra’s first long-range EV offering and it is expected to have a total range of around 300-350 km.

The equipment list is expected to be carried over from the regular XUV300, that includes a sunroof, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control and upto 7 airbags. Upon arrival, the electric version of the XUV300 will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV.

Toyota Hilux

Expected starting price: Rs 20 lakh

Toyota is all set to bring the Hilux pickup to India in January itself. Already spotted during an ad shoot and at a dealer’s yard, the Hilux will likely be offered in a double-cab format, as a direct competitor to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross here.

The Hilux will likely be offered with two diesel engines from Toyota’s Indian portfolio - the 150PS 2.4-litre diesel motor and the 204PS 2.8-litre diesel unit. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual and automatic options. The smaller engine could be limited to rear-wheel drive variants while the top-spec 4x4 variants could use the larger engine.

The pickup is expected to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a powered driver’s seat. Passenger safety should be secured by multiple airbags, hill start/descent assist, stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Which new car are you looking forward to the most in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.