Modified On Jun 22, 2022 02:10 PM By CarDekho for Volkswagen Virtus

The German marque achieved this feat by delivering the maximum number of single model sedans in a single day

Volkswagen launched the successor to the Vento, the Virtus, on June 9 and the compact sedan has helped the marque secure a spot in the ‘India Book of Records’. Volkswagen’s EVM Motors dealership in Kerala, which has achieved this record, delivered the maximum number (150) of single model sedans to customers in a single day.

The Virtus is the second model from Volkswagen to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, after the Taigun. The Virtus is currently being offered at introductory prices starting from Rs 11.22 lakh. The carmaker offers it with the choice of two turbo-petrol engines with both manual and automatic options.

You can get more information through the press release:

The Volkswagen Virtus marks its entry in the ‘India Book of Records’ with the delivery of 150 sedans in a single day by EVM Motors in Kerala

–Single day. Single dealer. Delivers over 150 Volkswagen Virtus creating a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’ in Kerala

–The record has been awarded to EVM Motors & Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. in Kerala, by delivering the maximum number of single model sedans in a day by any dealership across India

–Mega delivery programs are being conducted across the country for the all new Volkswagen Virtus

–The new Volkswagen Virtus was launched on 9th June 2022 in India. It is the newest entrant in the premium midsize sedan market in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

–The new Virtus is available in the Dynamic (1.0l TSI) and Performance (1.5l TSI EVO) line that it mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed automatic torque converter or a 7-speed DSG transmission

Mumbai, Cochin: The recently launched new Volkswagen Virtus has created a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’ by being the only sedan to be delivered to 150 customers by a single dealership in one day. The national record has been awarded to our dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its market introduction on 9th June 2022, mega delivery programs have been organized across the country. In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. and Phoenix Cars Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about this notable achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat. We would like thank our customers who were part of this journey and that made us worthy of this recognition.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus vs Rivals: Price Talk

Sharing the excitement on the national record, Mr. Sabu Johnny, Managing Director, EVM Motors & Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to be setting a record at the India Book of Records with the new Volkswagen Virtus. With 150 customer deliveries in one day, it showcases the love, trust and the phenomenal response by our customers for Volkswagen. We look forward towards delivering many more Virtus across Kerala and add happy members to the Volkswagen family.”

The all new Volkswagen Virtus is available across the 152 showrooms in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). For more details, customers can visit their nearest showroom or visit the Volkswagen India website.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price