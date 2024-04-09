Modified On Apr 09, 2024 06:48 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

The segment’s monthly sales have gone up by over 10 percent, with more than 6,600 units sold in March 2024

It seems like the compact sedan segment ended the financial year 2023-2024 on a positive note as suggested by March 2024 sales. The Volkswagen Virtus leads the sales chart, closely followed by the Hyundai Verna. Except the Honda City, almost all compact sedans have shown positive month-on-month (MoM) growth last month. Here's a breakdown of how each sedan performed in March 2024 sales.

Compact sedans March 2024 February 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Volkswagen Virtus 1847 1631 13.24 27.87 17.71 10.16 1741 Hyundai Verna 1716 1680 2.14 25.89 37.12 -11.23 1865 Skoda Slavia 1358 1028 32.1 20.49 15.56 4.93 1584 Honda City 1116 1184 -5.74 16.84 26.62 -9.78 1318 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 590 481 22.66 8.9 2.96 5.94 633 Total 6627 6004 10.37 99.99

Key Takeaways

With over 1,800 units sold, the Volkswagen Virtus was the best-selling compact sedan in March 2024. The Virtus recorded monthly sales growth of over 13 percent, and it has nearly 28 percent market share in the segment.

The Hyundai Verna narrowly missed surpassing the Virtus' sales by just 131 units. Despite maintaining consistent month-on-month sales with over 1,700 dispatches, its year-on-year (YoY) market share declined by more than 11 percent.

Skoda’s compact sedan, the Slavia, attracted more than 1,300 buyers in March 2024. Despite registering the highest 32 percent growth in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Slavia's sales last month were still over 200 units less than its average sales over the last six months.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch Became The Best-selling Car In India For The First Time In March 2024

The Honda City is the only compact sedan here which took a hit in monthly sales, however it still crossed the sales mark of 1,000 units. The City’s YoY market share also went down by nearly 10 percent. We suspect this drop in output was due to the change in variant-wise features that were announced in April 2024, and the Honda sedan should return to its usual sales output soon.

The Maruti Ciaz, now considered a dated model in the segment, emerged as the least selling compact sedan in March 2024. Despite attracting less than 600 buyers last month, its monthly sales increased by over 100 units.

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price