English | हिंदी

Volkswagen Virtus Outsells The Hyundai Verna In March 2024 Sales

Modified On Apr 09, 2024 06:48 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

  • 737 Views
  • Write a comment

The segment’s monthly sales have gone up by over 10 percent, with more than 6,600 units sold in March 2024

It seems like the compact sedan segment ended the financial year 2023-2024 on a positive note as suggested by March 2024 sales. The Volkswagen Virtus leads the sales chart, closely followed by the Hyundai Verna. Except the Honda City, almost all compact sedans have shown positive month-on-month (MoM) growth last month. Here's a breakdown of how each sedan performed in March 2024 sales.

Compact sedans
 

March 2024

February 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Volkswagen Virtus

1847

1631

13.24

27.87

17.71

10.16

1741

Hyundai Verna

1716

1680

2.14

25.89

37.12

-11.23

1865

Skoda Slavia

1358

1028

32.1

20.49

15.56

4.93

1584

Honda City

1116

1184

-5.74

16.84

26.62

-9.78

1318

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

590

481

22.66

8.9

2.96

5.94

633

Total

6627

6004

10.37

99.99

      

Key Takeaways

volkswagen virtus

  • With over 1,800 units sold, the Volkswagen Virtus was the best-selling compact sedan in March 2024. The Virtus recorded monthly sales growth of over 13 percent, and it has nearly 28 percent market share in the segment.

  • The Hyundai Verna narrowly missed surpassing the Virtus' sales by just 131 units. Despite maintaining consistent month-on-month sales with over 1,700 dispatches, its year-on-year (YoY) market share declined by more than 11 percent.

  • Skoda’s compact sedan, the Slavia, attracted more than 1,300 buyers in March 2024. Despite registering the highest 32 percent growth in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Slavia's sales last month were still over 200 units less than its average sales over the last six months.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch Became The Best-selling Car In India For The First Time In March 2024

2023 Honda City

  • The Honda City is the only compact sedan here which took a hit in monthly sales, however it still crossed the sales mark of 1,000 units. The City’s YoY market share also went down by nearly 10 percent. We suspect this drop in output was due to the change in variant-wise features that were announced in April 2024, and the Honda sedan should return to its usual sales output soon.

  • The Maruti Ciaz, now considered a dated model in the segment, emerged as the least selling compact sedan in March 2024. Despite attracting less than 600 buyers last month, its monthly sales increased by over 100 units.

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Volkswagen Virtus Outsells The Hyundai Verna In March 2024 Sales
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience