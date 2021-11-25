Volkswagen Begins Production Of 5-seater Tiguan In India, Launch On December 7

Published On Nov 25, 2021 05:18 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The 5-seater Tiguan has been absent from the Indian market since the BS6 emissions came into effect

It will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG and AWD system.

Feature additions include new alloy wheels and LED MATRIX headlights.

Cabin gets a new steering wheel, a new digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.

We expect it to be priced around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

German carmaker Volkswagen has begun production of the 5-seater Tiguan at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The SUV will be launched on December 7.

The Tiguan will be an all-petrol affair this time around, and will sport a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS and 320Nm. A 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) will be the only transmission on offer, and VW’s 4Motion AWD system will also be standard. Minus the AWD system, this powertrain is also seen on other cars of the VW Group like the Skoda Octavia and Superb, and is found in the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace as well.

Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said in a statement, “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly raising up to the rank as a global best-seller. The Tiguan is a perfect SUVW, equipped with the right amount of power, performance and elegance. We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021.”

The Tiguan coming to India is the facelifted version of the model that was on sale before April 2020. It gets revised bumpers, new alloy wheels, LED MATRIX headlights, and there is a new signature Night Blue shade as well. The overall stance of the SUV remains the same as before.

VW has spruced up the cabin with a new steering wheel featuring the 2D-like VW logo, a new digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting with multiple colour options, and touch-based buttons for the climate control like we have already seen on the Taigun. It shall continue to get premium bits like a tri-zone climate control system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

We expect that VW will price the Tiguan around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) as it is being assembled locally, and in that price range, it will go up against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.