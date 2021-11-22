Volkswagen To Launch The Facelifted Tiguan On December 7

Published On Nov 22, 2021 05:39 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The SUV gets cosmetic upgrades, a few extra features, and a new engine

Unofficial bookings are underway for a token of Rs 50,000.

Gets new matrix LED headlamps, multi-colour ambient lighting, a digital driver’s display, and touch-based climate controls.

The new Tiguan is powered by a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen is going to launch the facelifted Tiguan SUV on December 7. The facelift was revealed earlier in March and its unofficial bookings are already underway. The diesel-only pre-facelift model was discontinued in 2020 due to the BS6 emission norms.

The facelifted model gets a revised grille, redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, tweaked tail lights, and a new Night Blue shade. However, these are just minor enhancements and its overall silhouette continues to remain the same.

The cabin gets minor updates in form of a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a touch-based climate control. The Tiguan is expected to retain features such as tri-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The biggest update onboard the facelifted Tiguan is the new 2-litre turbo-petrol mill. The engine is rated at 190PS and 320Nm, being paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). It will be offered with the VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen is expected to price the locally-assembled Tiguan facelift from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Jeep Compass , Hyundai Tucson , and Citroen C5 Aircross .