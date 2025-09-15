Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The VinFast VF6

The VinFast VF6 is sold in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – with the latter having a sub-variant for just one extra premium feature too

The VinFast VF6 was one of the two products that the Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, entered our market with recently. Bookings for the VF6 electric SUV have been open since July 2025. VinFast is offering the VF6 in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – in India. If you have been planning to pick the VinFast EV, here’s a look at its exact variant-wise features on offer:

Vinfast VF6 Earth

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home functionality

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels

ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

Sharkfin antenna

Chrome window beltline All-black cabin theme

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Fabric upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cupholders 6-way power-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

Air filter

Two Type-A USB charging ports (each at front and rear)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

All four power windows with anti-pinch technology

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Electronically foldable ORVMs

Auto-focusing left ORVM while reversing

Power-folding ORVMs

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

Regen modes (Off, Low, Medium, High) 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker music system

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

Connected car tech (telematics) 7 airbags

ABS with EBD

Brake assist

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control system (TCS)

Hill-start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rain-sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

One look at the above table is all it takes to know that by no means is the Earth a base-spec variant of the VF6. It is more like an entry-level trim that packs almost all the bells and whistles on offer with the electric SUV. Some noteworthy mentions include 6-way power-adjustable automatic climate control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen system, and a whole lot of safety tech, including seven airbags.

VinFast VF6 Wind (over the Earth variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels

Roof rails Black and brown dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery ORVMs with heating function

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ventilated front seats

Dual-zone climate control

PM1.0 air filter

Air purifier

Heads-up display 8-speaker sound system Seatbelt reminders for all seats

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

While the fully loaded Wind trim of the VF6 is equipped with some more creature comforts and a couple of additional safety tech, none of them are truly any deal-breakers. Yes, the ventilated seats could be a good-to-have amenity for some, but they are certainly not must-haves in our books, especially given what the Earth variant packs. Features such as dual-zone climate control, heated ORVMs, an 8-speaker sound system and Level-2 ADAS are limited to the Wind trim. The ADAS tech comprises adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning.

There’s another variant, namely the Wind Infinity, on offer too, with the electric SUV. It gets all the features of the Wind trim, and the only addition is a panoramic glass roof.

Electric Powertrain Details

Specification VF6 Battery Pack 59.6 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 177 PS/ 204 PS Torque 250 Nm/ 310 Nm Drivetrain FWD* ARAI-claimed range 468 km/ 463 km

*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

VinFast will be offering the VF6 with only one battery pack option and a single electric motor, which will be available in two states of tune. Depending on the variant you pick, the claimed range will vary slightly. That said, both trims come with the same FWD setup.

Price Range And Rivals

The VinFast VF6 is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with popular EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

