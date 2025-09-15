Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The VinFast VF6
Published On Sep 15, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit
-
- Write a comment
The VinFast VF6 is sold in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – with the latter having a sub-variant for just one extra premium feature too
The VinFast VF6 was one of the two products that the Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, entered our market with recently. Bookings for the VF6 electric SUV have been open since July 2025. VinFast is offering the VF6 in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – in India. If you have been planning to pick the VinFast EV, here’s a look at its exact variant-wise features on offer:
Vinfast VF6 Earth
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
One look at the above table is all it takes to know that by no means is the Earth a base-spec variant of the VF6. It is more like an entry-level trim that packs almost all the bells and whistles on offer with the electric SUV. Some noteworthy mentions include 6-way power-adjustable automatic climate control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen system, and a whole lot of safety tech, including seven airbags.
VinFast VF6 Wind (over the Earth variant)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the fully loaded Wind trim of the VF6 is equipped with some more creature comforts and a couple of additional safety tech, none of them are truly any deal-breakers. Yes, the ventilated seats could be a good-to-have amenity for some, but they are certainly not must-haves in our books, especially given what the Earth variant packs. Features such as dual-zone climate control, heated ORVMs, an 8-speaker sound system and Level-2 ADAS are limited to the Wind trim. The ADAS tech comprises adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning.
There’s another variant, namely the Wind Infinity, on offer too, with the electric SUV. It gets all the features of the Wind trim, and the only addition is a panoramic glass roof.
Electric Powertrain Details
|
Specification
|
VF6
|
Battery Pack
|
59.6 kWh
|
No. of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
Power
|
177 PS/ 204 PS
|
Torque
|
250 Nm/ 310 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD*
|
ARAI-claimed range
|
468 km/ 463 km
*FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain
VinFast will be offering the VF6 with only one battery pack option and a single electric motor, which will be available in two states of tune. Depending on the variant you pick, the claimed range will vary slightly. That said, both trims come with the same FWD setup.
Price Range And Rivals
The VinFast VF6 is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with popular EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.