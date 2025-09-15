All
    Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The VinFast VF6

    Published On Sep 15, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

    889 Views
    The VinFast VF6 is sold in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – with the latter having a sub-variant for just one extra premium feature too

    The VinFast VF6 was one of the two products that the Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, entered our market with recently. Bookings for the VF6 electric SUV have been open since July 2025. VinFast is offering the VF6 in two broad variant lines – Earth and Wind – in India. If you have been planning to pick the VinFast EV, here’s a look at its exact variant-wise features on offer:

    Vinfast VF6 Earth

    VinFast VF6

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home functionality

    • LED DRLs

    • LED tail lights

    • 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels

    • ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    • Sharkfin antenna

    • Chrome window beltline

    • All-black cabin theme

    • Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    • Fabric upholstery

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Cruise control

    • Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    • Air filter

    • Two Type-A USB charging ports (each at front and rear)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • All four power windows with anti-pinch technology

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Electronically foldable ORVMs

    • Auto-focusing left ORVM while reversing

    • Power-folding ORVMs

    • Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

    • Regen modes (Off, Low, Medium, High)

    • 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker music system

    • Over-the-air (OTA) updates

    • Connected car tech (telematics)

    • 7 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Brake assist

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control system (TCS)

    • Hill-start assist

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear parking sensors

    • 360-degree camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Burglar alarm

    One look at the above table is all it takes to know that by no means is the Earth a base-spec variant of the VF6. It is more like an entry-level trim that packs almost all the bells and whistles on offer with the electric SUV. Some noteworthy mentions include 6-way power-adjustable automatic climate control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen system, and a whole lot of safety tech, including seven airbags.

    VinFast VF6 Wind (over the Earth variant)

    VinFast VF6 interior

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Black and brown dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • ORVMs with heating function

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Dual-zone climate control

    • PM1.0 air filter

    • Air purifier

    • Heads-up display

    • 8-speaker sound system

    • Seatbelt reminders for all seats

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    While the fully loaded Wind trim of the VF6 is equipped with some more creature comforts and a couple of additional safety tech, none of them are truly any deal-breakers. Yes, the ventilated seats could be a good-to-have amenity for some, but they are certainly not must-haves in our books, especially given what the Earth variant packs. Features such as dual-zone climate control, heated ORVMs, an 8-speaker sound system and Level-2 ADAS are limited to the Wind trim. The ADAS tech comprises adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning.

    VinFast VF6 panoramic glass roof

    There’s another variant, namely the Wind Infinity, on offer too, with the electric SUV. It gets all the features of the Wind trim, and the only addition is a panoramic glass roof.

    Electric Powertrain Details

    Specification

    VF6

    Battery Pack

    59.6 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power

    177 PS/ 204 PS

    Torque

    250 Nm/ 310 Nm

    Drivetrain

    FWD*

    ARAI-claimed range

    468 km/ 463 km

    *FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

    VinFast will be offering the VF6 with only one battery pack option and a single electric motor, which will be available in two states of tune. Depending on the variant you pick, the claimed range will vary slightly. That said, both trims come with the same FWD setup.

    Price Range And Rivals

    Vinfast VF6 side profile

    The VinFast VF6 is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with popular EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

