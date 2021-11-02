Published On Nov 02, 2021 01:56 PM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

With its lower weight and off-roading tyres, this pickup truck might be more nimble while soft-roading than the micro SUV it is based on

The Tata Punch is a feature-laden family car with a spacious cabin and even a bit of soft-roading capability. But a new render by a digital artist on Youtube called Gen-X Designs shows us that if you trade the rear seats for a truck bed, it can also make for a great little pickup truck! Watch the video embedded below for the full virtual transformation.

First, the graphic designer starts by adding a new front skid plate and extending the wheelbase a few inches. After cutting off the roof and C-pillars, he places a wide plastic trim bit behind the A-pillars. In the real world, the trim would conceal a roll cage to help maintain the monocoque chassis’ rigidity. Despite a bit of essential metal work, this Punch pickup truck is likely a few kilograms lighter than the stock micro SUV without the rear seats and C-pillars. The added wheelbase also gives the two front passengers some space to recline and adjust their seats.

The factory-spec Tata Punch gets you up to 366 litres of boot space behind the rear seats, but this pickup truck could easily have twice as much space in its bed. It also has a new set of alloy wheels, all-terrain tyres and a chunkier front bumper. Tiny but seemingly powerful auxiliary LED lights are mounted on the grille and above the roof to help when off-roading in the dark.

Currently, you can only get the Tata Punch with an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual as standard and an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox. It doesn’t offer all-wheel-drive but it has a ‘Traction Pro’ mode, a brake-based traction control system that manages engine power to help you inch forward in slippery conditions.

The automotive market in India is warming up to pickup trucks, although currently the Isuzu D-Max and V-Cross are the only civilian pickups available to buy. But we expect this market niche to grow with the arrival of the Toyota Hilux sometime next year. High prices are likely to keep the pickup truck market small in India, but with the Hilux and D-Max, it will offer proper, capable off-roading trucks.

It’s almost comical to see the Tata Punch modified beyond its fighting weight. Recently, we found a 4x4 render of the Punch . It was modified to the gills with a full outer and inner roll cage, ready to take on the toughest rally terrains. Despite its limited capability, these renders show us how endearing the design of this micro SUV really is.

Read More on : Punch AMT