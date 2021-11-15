New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Detailed In 18 Pictures

Published On Nov 15, 2021 04:57 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

The fresh looks and revamped cabin bring it up to date, and we take a closer look in this gallery

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has arrived to revive consumer interest in compact hatchbacks. It is still offered with just one petrol engine and is priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We’ve spent some time with the new Celerio and while you await our first impressions of the new hatchback, here’s a detailed gallery of its exterior and interior:

EXTERIOR

Front

Maruti has given the Celerio an extensive cosmetic makeover, easily distinguishable from the previous generation. It has a new front fascia with a smaller grille and a wider but shorter air dam design. The black cladding extends from the air dam and spans the width of the front bumper. The chrome garnish connecting the headlights now sits in the middle of the grille, interrupted only by the Maruti Suzuki badge in its centre. It’s 55mm wider than the model it replaces which is best seen from this angle.

Headlights

The Celerio comes with new teardrop-shaped halogen headlights, a more rounded shape than the previous model’s headlamps. It also gets fog lamps housed in the sculpted shapes of the black cladding.

Side

It’s easy to tell that the Celerio has ditched its original upright and boxy shape in its second generation, but it’s only 5mm lower than before. There is no change in its overall length but the wheelbase is 10mm longer than before at 2435mm. It also gets a blacked-out B-pillar in this top variant and indicators integrated into the outside rearview mirrors.

Wheels

The new Maruti Celerio is offered with 15-inch blacked-out alloy wheels in its top variant. The Celerio Zxi+ is the smallest Maruti to come with alloy wheels. On these, it has a ground clearance of 170mm.

Rear

Maruti has given the rear of the new Celerio a sculpted appearance with the rounded edges and the design of the rear bumper. Its rear reflectors now flank the number plate and are towards the edges of the bumper, accentuating its added width.

Maruti has added the external boot release button (with the remote keyless entry) to the side of the tailgate handle. It is not to be confused with a rear parking camera.

Also read: Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

INTERIOR

Like the exterior, the interior has been redone for the new Maruti Celerio. It has an upright dashboard with vertical central AC vents flanking the infotainment system integrated into the design. There is also a new steering wheel with mounted controls for the audio and telephony.

The Celerio’s instrument cluster is the same as the one found in the Wagon R. Most of it is taken up by the analog speedometer. The multi-information display is housed inside a smaller secondary dial on the bottom right for the digitised tachometer, fuel level indicator, and odometer.

It also gets Maruti’s latest version of the Smartplay Studio infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display. It gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with some voice-enabled features. The infotainment housing also integrates more controls underneath: hazard lights, front power windows, and door lock/unlock.

The Maruti Celerio is equipped with manual AC with climate controls on the central console below the infotainment. Under the AC controls, you’ll find a 12V charging socket, a USB port and an AUX-In.

The cupholders of the Celerio are positioned in front of the gear selector, under the charging ports.

The switches of the rear power windows are located on the back end of the central console tunnel.

Maruti has equipped the Celerio with engine idle stop-start as standard, though it can be toggled on or off. It also gets push-button start-stop in the top variant. Those controls are located above the driver’s right knee.

The front seats of the Celerio feature fixed headrests integrated into the seatback design. Even in the top variant, there is no back pocket behind the driver’s seat.

The rear seats have a similar story when it comes to headrests but the middle occupant does not get one at all. There is also the lack of a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger.

There are storage spaces on the insides of the doors of the Celerio with a special slot sculpted for cylindrical objects (like bottles).

The new Celerio gets a much more accommodating boot than before, with the luggage capacity increasing from 235 litres to 313 litres.

Related: New Maruti Celerio’s Accessories And Prices Detailed

Read More on : Celerio AMT