Maruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?
If you’re looking for a new compact offering, these are the two freshest choices to pick from
Maruti has rejuvenated the compact hatchback space with the launch of the second-gen Celerio. It looks sportier than before, and its cabin design seems to have caught up with the competition. However, there has been another recent arrival in the compact space, the Tata Punch, which operates a segment above the Celerio. But given that some of their prices do overlap, let’s see which of these two new compact offerings present better value:
Dimensions
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Tata Punch
|
Length
|
3695mm
|
3827mm
|
Width
|
1655mm
|
1742mm
|
Height
|
1555mm
|
1615mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2435mm
|
2445mm
|
Boot space
|
313 litres
|
319 litres
The Punch micro SUV is a lot bigger than the Celerio hatchback in terms of exterior measurement. However, the difference in wheelbase is just 10mm in the favour of the Punch. And it’s almost neck-and-neck in terms of boot capacity as well, with the Punch squeezing in just six more litres of space over the Celerio.
Engine
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Tata Punch
|
Engine
|
1-litre petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
67PS
|
86PS
|
Torque
|
89Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
25.23kmpl/ 26.68kmpl
|
18.97kmpl
Both are petrol-only offerings and only get one engine option, for now. The Celerio gets Maruti’s new K10C 1-litre unit that is a lot more fuel efficient than before. But on paper, it offers a lot less performance than the Punch’s 1.2-litre mill. Both cars are offered with the same transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.
Price Comparison
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Tata Punch
|
Lxi - Rs 5 lakh
|
Vxi - Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Zxi - Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Vxi AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh
|
Zxi+ - Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Zxi AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Zxi+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh
Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer the reliability associated with factory-fitted equipment, unlike third-party accessories.
Disclaimer: We will only be comparing variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.
Maruti Celerio Vxi vs Tata Punch Pure
|
Maruti Celerio Vxi
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Tata Punch Pure
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 14,000 (Celerio is more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio Vxi
|
Punch Pure
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
No
|
No
|
EXTERIOR
|
Headlights
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
LED DRLs
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
No
|
No
|
Wheels
|
14-inch steelies
|
15-inch steelies
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
LED tail lamps
|
No
|
No
|
ORVMs
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Manually adjustable
|
INTERIOR
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Power windows
|
Front and rear
|
Front
|
Adjustable headrest
|
No
|
No
|
Front armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Split fold rear seat
|
60:40
|
No
|
INFOTAINMENT
|
None
|
None
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
No
|
No
|
Speakers
|
No
|
No
|
Driver’s display
|
Analog
|
Analog
|
Idle stop-start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Push-button start-stop
|
No
|
No
Verdict: The one-above-base variant of the Maruti Celerio is similarly equipped to the base-spec Tata Punch. But while it gets a split-folding rear seat, rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs, the Punch offers ISOFIX child seat anchorage and also holds a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating.
If you’d like a spacious cabin, more performance and assured safety on paper, you should probably go for the Tata Punch. But if you want the added convenience of rear power windows and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, you can consider the Celerio Vxi.
Maruti Celerio Zxi+ vs Tata Punch Adventure
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Maruti Celerio Zxi+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Tata Punch Adventure
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 5,000 (Celerio is more expensive)
|
Rs 5,000 (Punch is more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio Zxi+
|
Punch Adventure
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
No
|
No
|
EXTERIOR
|
Headlights
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
LED DRLs
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
15-inch alloys
|
15-inch steelies with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
LED tail lamps
|
No
|
No
|
ORVMs
|
Electrically folding and adjustable
|
Electrically adjustable
|
INTERIOR
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Power windows
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
Adjustable headrest
|
No
|
No
|
Front armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Split fold rear seat
|
60:40
|
No
|
INFOTAINMENT
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
3.5-inch display
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
No
|
Speakers
|
4
|
4
|
Driver’s display
|
Analog
|
Analog
|
Idle stop-start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: The top-spec Zxi+ variant of the Celerio is priced on par with the one-above-base Tata Punch, but offers a lot more conveniences such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-folding ORVMs, a height adjustable driver’s seat, fog lamps, push-button start-stop and rear washer/wiper.
So for those reasons, we’d recommend the Celerio Zxi+ over the Punch Adventure. However, the Punch still gets ISOFIX child seat anchorage and more performance over the Celerio on paper. It also gets an audio system with four speakers. So if you’d rather have those features over the comforts offered by the Celerio, then you should go for the Punch Adventure.
