Maruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?

If you’re looking for a new compact offering, these are the two freshest choices to pick from

Maruti has rejuvenated the compact hatchback space with the launch of the second-gen Celerio. It looks sportier than before, and its cabin design seems to have caught up with the competition. However, there has been another recent arrival in the compact space, the Tata Punch, which operates a segment above the Celerio. But given that some of their prices do overlap, let’s see which of these two new compact offerings present better value:

Dimensions

Maruti Celerio Tata Punch Length 3695mm 3827mm Width 1655mm 1742mm Height 1555mm 1615mm Wheelbase 2435mm 2445mm Boot space 313 litres 319 litres

The Punch micro SUV is a lot bigger than the Celerio hatchback in terms of exterior measurement. However, the difference in wheelbase is just 10mm in the favour of the Punch. And it’s almost neck-and-neck in terms of boot capacity as well, with the Punch squeezing in just six more litres of space over the Celerio.

Engine

Maruti Celerio Tata Punch Engine 1-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 67PS 86PS Torque 89Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 25.23kmpl/ 26.68kmpl 18.97kmpl

Both are petrol-only offerings and only get one engine option, for now. The Celerio gets Maruti’s new K10C 1-litre unit that is a lot more fuel efficient than before. But on paper, it offers a lot less performance than the Punch’s 1.2-litre mill. Both cars are offered with the same transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Price Comparison

Maruti Celerio Tata Punch Lxi - Rs 5 lakh Vxi - Rs 5.63 lakh Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh Zxi - Rs 5.94 lakh Vxi AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 6.44 lakh Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh Zxi AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh Zxi+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer the reliability associated with factory-fitted equipment, unlike third-party accessories.

Disclaimer: We will only be comparing variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Maruti Celerio Vxi vs Tata Punch Pure

Maruti Celerio Vxi Rs 5.63 lakh Tata Punch Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Difference Rs 14,000 (Celerio is more expensive)

Features

Safety Celerio Vxi Punch Pure Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Rear parking camera No No EXTERIOR Headlights Halogen Halogen LED DRLs No No Fog lamps No No Wheels 14-inch steelies 15-inch steelies Rear washer and wiper No No LED tail lamps No No ORVMs Electrically adjustable Manually adjustable INTERIOR Height adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Manual Power windows Front and rear Front Adjustable headrest No No Front armrest No No Split fold rear seat 60:40 No INFOTAINMENT None None Android Auto and Apple CarPlay No No Speakers No No Driver’s display Analog Analog Idle stop-start Yes Yes Cruise control No No Push-button start-stop No No

Verdict: The one-above-base variant of the Maruti Celerio is similarly equipped to the base-spec Tata Punch. But while it gets a split-folding rear seat, rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs, the Punch offers ISOFIX child seat anchorage and also holds a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating.

If you’d like a spacious cabin, more performance and assured safety on paper, you should probably go for the Tata Punch. But if you want the added convenience of rear power windows and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, you can consider the Celerio Vxi.

Maruti Celerio Zxi+ vs Tata Punch Adventure

Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Maruti Celerio Zxi+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh Tata Punch Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Difference Rs 5,000 (Celerio is more expensive) Rs 5,000 (Punch is more expensive)

Features

Safety Celerio Zxi+ Punch Adventure Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Rear parking camera No No EXTERIOR Headlights Halogen Halogen LED DRLs No No Fog lamps Yes No Wheels 15-inch alloys 15-inch steelies with covers Rear washer and wiper Yes No LED tail lamps No No ORVMs Electrically folding and adjustable Electrically adjustable INTERIOR Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Manual Manual Power windows Front and rear Front and rear Adjustable headrest No No Front armrest No No Split fold rear seat 60:40 No INFOTAINMENT 7-inch touchscreen 3.5-inch display Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes No Speakers 4 4 Driver’s display Analog Analog Idle stop-start Yes Yes Cruise control No No Push-button start-stop Yes No

Verdict: The top-spec Zxi+ variant of the Celerio is priced on par with the one-above-base Tata Punch, but offers a lot more conveniences such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-folding ORVMs, a height adjustable driver’s seat, fog lamps, push-button start-stop and rear washer/wiper.

So for those reasons, we’d recommend the Celerio Zxi+ over the Punch Adventure. However, the Punch still gets ISOFIX child seat anchorage and more performance over the Celerio on paper. It also gets an audio system with four speakers. So if you’d rather have those features over the comforts offered by the Celerio, then you should go for the Punch Adventure.

