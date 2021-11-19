HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?
English | हिंदी

Maruti Celerio vs Tata Punch: Which Offers Better Value?

Modified On Nov 20, 2021 09:51 AM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

  • 41726 Views
  • Write a comment

If you’re looking for a new compact offering, these are the two freshest choices to pick from

Maruti has rejuvenated the compact hatchback space with the launch of the second-gen Celerio. It looks sportier than before, and its cabin design seems to have caught up with the competition. However, there has been another recent arrival in the compact space, the Tata Punch, which operates a segment above the Celerio. But given that some of their prices do overlap, let’s see which of these two new compact offerings present better value:

Dimensions

 

Maruti Celerio

Tata Punch

Length

3695mm

3827mm

Width

1655mm

1742mm

Height

1555mm

1615mm

Wheelbase

2435mm

2445mm

Boot space

313 litres

319 litres

The Punch micro SUV is a lot bigger than the Celerio hatchback in terms of exterior measurement. However, the difference in wheelbase is just 10mm in the favour of the Punch. And it’s almost neck-and-neck in terms of boot capacity as well, with the Punch squeezing in just six more litres of space over the Celerio.

Engine

 

Maruti Celerio

Tata Punch

Engine

1-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Power

67PS

86PS

Torque

89Nm

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

25.23kmpl/ 26.68kmpl

18.97kmpl

Both are petrol-only offerings and only get one engine option, for now. The Celerio gets Maruti’s new K10C 1-litre unit that is a lot more fuel efficient than before. But on paper, it offers a lot less performance than the Punch’s 1.2-litre mill. Both cars are offered with the same transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Price Comparison

Maruti Celerio

Tata Punch

Lxi - Rs 5 lakh

  

Vxi - Rs 5.63 lakh

Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh

Zxi - Rs 5.94 lakh

  

Vxi AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh

  

Zxi+ - Rs 6.44 lakh

Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh

Zxi AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh

  

Zxi+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh

Adventure AMT - Rs 6.99 lakh
 

Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh
 

Accomplished AMT - Rs 7.89 lakh

Note: The Punch also comes with optional feature packs for each variant that offer the reliability associated with factory-fitted equipment, unlike third-party accessories.

Disclaimer: We will only be comparing variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Maruti Celerio Vxi vs Tata Punch Pure

Maruti Celerio Vxi

Rs 5.63 lakh

Tata Punch Pure

Rs 5.49 lakh

Difference

Rs 14,000 (Celerio is more expensive)

Also read: Maruti Celerio vs Rivals: Price Talk

Features

Safety

Celerio Vxi

Punch Pure

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

No

No

EXTERIOR

    

Headlights

Halogen

Halogen

LED DRLs

No

No

Fog lamps

No

No

Wheels

14-inch steelies

15-inch steelies

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

LED tail lamps

No

No

ORVMs

Electrically adjustable

Manually adjustable

INTERIOR

    

Height adjustable driver’s seat

No

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Power windows

Front and rear

Front

Adjustable headrest

No

No

Front armrest

No

No

Split fold rear seat

60:40

No

INFOTAINMENT 

None

None

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

No

No

Speakers

No

No

Driver’s display

Analog

Analog

Idle stop-start

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

No

No

Push-button start-stop

No

No

Verdict: The one-above-base variant of the Maruti Celerio is similarly equipped to the base-spec Tata Punch. But while it gets a split-folding rear seat, rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs, the Punch offers ISOFIX child seat anchorage and also holds a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating. 

Punch Pure Interior

If you’d like a spacious cabin, more performance and assured safety on paper, you should probably go for the Tata Punch. But if you want the added convenience of rear power windows and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, you can consider the Celerio Vxi.

Related: Variant Analysis: Is Tata Punch Pure Entry-Level Variant Worth Going For?

Maruti Celerio Zxi+ vs Tata Punch Adventure

 

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Maruti Celerio Zxi+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

Tata Punch Adventure

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Difference

Rs 5,000 (Celerio is more expensive)

Rs 5,000 (Punch is more expensive)

Features

Safety

Celerio Zxi+

Punch Adventure

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

No

No

EXTERIOR

    

Headlights

Halogen

Halogen

LED DRLs

No

No

Fog lamps

Yes

No

Wheels

15-inch alloys

15-inch steelies with covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

LED tail lamps

No

No

ORVMs

Electrically folding and adjustable

Electrically adjustable

INTERIOR

    

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Power windows

Front and rear

Front and rear

Adjustable headrest

No

No

Front armrest

No

No

Split fold rear seat

60:40

No

INFOTAINMENT 

7-inch touchscreen

3.5-inch display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Yes

No

Speakers

4

4

Driver’s display

Analog

Analog

Idle stop-start

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

No

No

Push-button start-stop

Yes

No

Verdict: The top-spec Zxi+ variant of the Celerio is priced on par with the one-above-base Tata Punch, but offers a lot more conveniences such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-folding ORVMs, a height adjustable driver’s seat, fog lamps, push-button start-stop and rear washer/wiper.

Tata Punch Adventure Interior

So for those reasons, we’d recommend the Celerio Zxi+ over the Punch Adventure. However, the Punch still gets ISOFIX child seat anchorage and more performance over the Celerio on paper. It also gets an audio system with four speakers. So if you’d rather have those features over the comforts offered by the Celerio, then you should go for the Punch Adventure.

Also read: Top 7 Differences Between Maruti Celerio And Wagon R Explained

Read More on : Celerio AMT

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 5 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

5 comments
1
U
uday mudradi
Nov 20, 2021 8:39:27 AM

Cheap dangerous tin cans.....time up for Maruti Suzuki....the last punch...Its the worst brand in India now.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    U
    uday mudradi
    Nov 20, 2021 8:39:27 AM

    Cheap dangerous tin cans.....time up for Maruti Suzuki....the last punch...Its the worst brand in India now.

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      R
      raghava
      Nov 20, 2021 5:49:21 AM

      Is body strong as Tata said to be

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        View More Comments
        Read Full News
        • Tata Punch
        • Maruti Celerio
        Big Saving !!
        Save upto 32% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
        View Used Maruti Celerio In New Delhi

        Similar cars to compare & consider

        Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Hatchback

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        We need your city to customize your experience