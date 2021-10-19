Upcoming 2022 Maruti Baleno Hatchback Rendered In New Video

Published On Oct 19, 2021 06:35 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Baleno

We expect the Tata Altroz rival to arrive in early 2022 with a new face and longer features list

Since its launch in 2015, the Maruti Baleno hatchback has been instrumental in keeping the carmaker’s stronghold on the Indian car market. It’s spacious and fuel efficient, but of late has had to contend with newer, more powerful and feature-laden premium hatchbacks such as the Tata Altroz and the third-gen Hyundai i20 . Spy shots tell us that Maruti has a comprehensive new revision in the pipeline, although no official details are out yet. But the digital artist from SRK Designs has ‘seen’ through the camouflage, and this new render shows us what the 2022 Baleno could look like.

Mild facelift in 2019 aside, the Baleno has seen only minor revisions to its overall aesthetics. The render showcases a distinct front fascia with wider trapezoidal headlights. The upper grille is more prominent and features a new honeycomb-like pattern. The headlamps get a chrome strip on the top edge, while the daytime running light is now a multi-element strip at the base of each headlamp. The new bumper houses a chrome strip that bends around the fog lamps, plus a new faux skid plate. Note that the final design is as yet unseen, but the render gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming hatchback.

The spy shots also indicate a new rear fascia with redesigned taillights and bootlid trim. The spoiler at the top of the windscreen also seems different and accentuates the coupe roofline that seems to be unchanged from the current-gen Baleno. The camouflaged wheels appear to have a new multi-spoke design that’s different from the diamond-cut alloys on the current car.

A recent spy video has revealed a new dashboard design. The upcoming Baleno will get a nicer steering wheel similar to the Swift, and it seems like it’ll finally get cruise control, a feature that even the Swift got after its 2021 facelift. Another highlight is the new floating touchscreen and a redesigned dashboard that’s layered, unlike the sea of black that’s the current Baleno’s dashboard. The new Baleno could also get more features for the rear passengers. Rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest are on par for the segment.

Major changes to the powertrain are unlikely. Currently, the Baleno is offered with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be paired with a mild hybrid system producing 90PS (83PS on the more affordable non-hybrid version) and 113Nm. Transmission options are a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Expect to pay a premium over the current Baleno’s Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh pricing, although it’s possible that the higher-spec variants could still be under Rs 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

So, how much do you think the 2022 Maruti Baleno will resemble this render? Let us know in the comments which new features you’d love to see on this new premium hatchback.

