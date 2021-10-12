Save Up To Rs 45,000 On A Maruti NEXA Car This Diwali

Published On Oct 12, 2021 06:16 PM By Rohit for Maruti SX4 S Cross

All NEXA models, except the XL6, come with multiple savings this October

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are available on the S-Cross.

The Baleno even gets additional discounts of Rs 5,000, valid till October 15.

Maruti is offering all models listed here with an Anniversary kit for their Anniversary Editions, for which buyers need to pay a certain premium.

All offers are valid till the end of October.

Maruti Suzuki, along with most other carmakers, has rolled out various benefits on its lineup for Diwali 2021. While we have already covered the discounts available on Arena models , this story details the offers applicable to the NEXA lineup. The carmaker is also offering additional discounts (only on the Baleno) valid till October 15 whereas all other savings are valid till October 31.

Let’s see the model-wise discounts:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Additional Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 27,500

These offers are valid on all MT variants of the Baleno.

Maruti is offering the Baleno CVT with total discounts of up to Rs 12,500.

For the Sigma or Delta Anniversary Edition, you’ll need to shell out Rs 18,700 and Rs 11,990, respectively, instead of the cash discount. However, other offers remain unaltered.

The Sigma Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 28,700 while the Delta Anniversary kit will set you back by Rs 21,990.

Maruti will launch an updated version of the Baleno in 2022.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

Maruti is offering all the variants of the Ignis with the aforementioned benefits.

All variants also get an Anniversary Edition, for which customers need to pay the following amounts instead of the cash discount: Rs 19,200 for the Sigma Anniversary Edition and Rs 13,700 for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Anniversary Editions. The other offers remain unchanged.

The Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 24,200 for the Sigma trim and Rs 18,700 for the other three.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 30,000

All variants of the Ciaz come with the above discounts.

For the Anniversary Edition, customers need to pay Rs 24,990 but can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

S-Cross

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 45,000

Maruti is offering the above offers on all variants of the S-Cross.

The S-Cross’ Anniversary Edition also gets the same benefits, but misses out on the cash discount. Instead, buyers need to pay Rs 10,000. Its Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 26,000.

Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

