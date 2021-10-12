HomeNew CarsNewsSave Up To Rs 45,000 On A Maruti NEXA Car This Diwali
English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 45,000 On A Maruti NEXA Car This Diwali

Published On Oct 12, 2021 06:16 PM By Rohit for Maruti SX4 S Cross

  • 2007 Views
  • Write a comment

All NEXA models, except the XL6, come with multiple savings this October

  • Maximum benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are available on the S-Cross.

  • The Baleno even gets additional discounts of Rs 5,000, valid till October 15.

  • Maruti is offering all models listed here with an Anniversary kit for their Anniversary Editions, for which buyers need to pay a certain premium.

  • All offers are valid till the end of October.

Maruti Suzuki, along with most other carmakers, has rolled out various benefits on its lineup for Diwali 2021. While we have already covered the discounts available on Arena models, this story details the offers applicable to the NEXA lineup. The carmaker is also offering additional discounts (only on the Baleno) valid till October 15 whereas all other savings are valid till October 31. 

Let’s see the model-wise discounts:

Baleno

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,500

Additional Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to 27,500

  • These offers are valid on all MT variants of the Baleno.

  • Maruti is offering the Baleno CVT with total discounts of up to Rs 12,500.

  • For the Sigma or Delta Anniversary Edition, you’ll need to shell out Rs 18,700 and Rs 11,990, respectively, instead of the cash discount. However, other offers remain unaltered.

  • The Sigma Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 28,700 while the Delta Anniversary kit will set you back by Rs 21,990.

  • Maruti will launch an updated version of the Baleno in 2022.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Ignis

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,500

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 17,500

  • Maruti is offering all the variants of the Ignis with the aforementioned benefits.

  • All variants also get an Anniversary Edition, for which customers need to pay the following amounts instead of the cash discount: Rs 19,200 for the Sigma Anniversary Edition  and Rs 13,700 for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Anniversary Editions. The other offers remain unchanged.

  • The Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 24,200 for the Sigma trim and Rs 18,700 for the other three.

Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to 30,000

  • All variants of the Ciaz come with the above discounts.

  • For the Anniversary Edition, customers need to pay Rs 24,990 but can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

S-Cross

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to 45,000

  • Maruti is offering the above offers on all variants of the S-Cross.

  • The S-Cross’ Anniversary Edition also gets the same benefits, but misses out on the cash discount. Instead, buyers need to pay Rs 10,000. Its Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 26,000.

Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

Read More on : Maruti SX4 S Cross on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti SX4 S Cross

Read Full News
  • Maruti Baleno
  • Maruti Ciaz
  • Maruti S-Cross
  • Maruti Ignis
Big Saving !!
Save upto 36% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti SX4 S Cross In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience