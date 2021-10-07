This Modified Maruti Swift In Golden Yellow Isn’t All That Mellow

Modified On Oct 07, 2021 11:51 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

It looks wallpaper-worthy with its Euro-inspired bumpers and gigantic rear wing

Petrolheads clearly love the Maruti Suzuki Swift more than the carmaker itself loves it. Maruti has never offered a sportier version of its best-selling hatchback (barring a sticker-job RS variant in 2013). We did see a Suzuki Swift Sport on our shores earlier this year, but there is no word yet about the hot hatch from the carmaker, even though it’s been sold in Europe since 2018.

Yet, over 16 years of its existence, enthusiasts have stanced, slammed, widened and repainted the car, so there are some tastefully modified Swifts to be found all over the country. Tamil Nadu-based Modsters Automotive, run by Sai Shanmugam V, has modified one such Swift, and here are the pictures.

The front fascia features a new bumper and grille, borrowed from the current-generation Swift Sport that’s sold in other countries. Modsters Automotive has added a prominent black-and-yellow splitter to add to the ground-hugging aesthetic without lowering the car. They’ve even removed the Suzuki ‘S’ logo, turning the grille and air dam into a sea of black, broken just by the non-standard undersized number plate. The four-element auxiliary LED daytime running lamps are an aftermarket mod, too.

The ‘Super Saiyan’ theme, as Modsters Automotive calls its black-and-yellow anime-inspired paint job, follows on the bonnet that’s blacked-out and features a bulging vent in the centre. Although its placement suggests that it’s for the intake air, we aren’t sure if it’s functional. You can spot black side skirts that resemble the Euro-spec Swift Sport. At the rear, there’s a gigantic spoiler wing that isn’t of much use in the front-wheel-drive Swift, but looks brilliant anyway.

Check out the Union Jack taillamps -- other than the pioneering Mini, the Swift might just be the only car that has the sense of humour to pull off these taillights. The rear bumper is right out of the Swift Sport, too, with its dual-exit exhaust tips set in the rear bumper. The wheels are JDM-style 15-inch 6-spoke black alloys wearing 195-section sporty Yokohama S-Drive tyres. For reference, the stock Swift comes with 185-section and 15-inch diameter alloy wheels in its top-spec variant. Going for slightly wider sports tyres is a great way to enhance grip without sacrificing ride quality. In Europe where the roads are better, Suzuki sells the Swift Sport with 45-profile 17-inch rims!

Inside, this Swift has yellow accents on the flat-bottom steering wheel, gear lever, and dashboard, and black-and-yellow themed padded seat covers and floor mats. There seem to be no mechanical changes, so this Swift is likely to have the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under its bonnet. The standard transmission has always been a 5-speed, and this Swift has the optional 5-speed AMT.

Does this sporty Swift make your day, or does it grind your gears? Let us know in the comments.

