This Is What Each Toyota Taisor Variant Has To Offer

Published On Apr 03, 2024 06:31 PM

The crossover SUV comes in 5 broad variants: E, S, S+, G, and V, the feature distribution of which is similar to that of the Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor Variants Detailed

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Essentially as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx, the Taisor comes with a similar design, features list, and powertrain options, which are being offered in these 5 variants: E, S, S+, G, and V. If you like the Taisor crossover SUV and are planning to make a booking, check out what each of its variants has to offer.

Toyota Taisor E

Toyota Taisor Automatic Climate Control

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Halogen projector headlamps

  • LED combi taillamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Roof end spoiler

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Fabric seats

  • Flat bottom steering wheel

  • Split folding rear seats (60:40)

None

  • Automatic climate control

  • Keyless entry

  • Power windows

  • Driver side auto up-down window

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Dual front airbags

  • Vehicle stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • All 3-point seat belts

  • Seat belt reminders for all passengers

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat restraint

  • Day/night IRVM

The base-spec E variants of the Taisor do not get anything in terms of infotainment, but they come with the same cabin design and upholstery as the top-spec variants, and are well equipped in terms of safety. This is also the only variant of the Taisor which gets a CNG powertrain.

Toyota Taisor S

Toyota Taisor Speaker

Over the base-spec E, the Taisor S offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicator

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speaker sound system

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Steering wheel mounted controls

  

The S variants of the crossover SUV bring an infotainment system into the equation, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of design and interiors, the S variants do not get much over the base-spec variants, but they do get some additional comfort and convenience features. It is also the entry-level variant for the AMT automatic option.

Toyota Taisor S+

Toyota Taisor Headlamps & DRLs

This is what the Taisor S+ variants offer over the Taisor S:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED automatic headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Painted 16-inch alloy wheels (black)

      

The only advantage of the S+ variants only offers cosmetic upgrades over the previous variant is a better lighting setup up front and that it swaps the steel wheels for blacked-out alloys. This is the best version of the Taisor available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and it looks nearly as premium as the top-spec variant.

Toyota Taisor G

Toyota Taisor Wireless Phone Charger

Here is what you get extra in the Taisor G over the Taisor S Plus:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Connected LED taillights

  • Chrome plated inside door handles

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • 2 tweeters

  • Multi-information TFT colour display

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Fast USB charging ports rear (Type A and Type C)

  • 6 airbags

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

The one-below-top Taisor G is the base level option of the Toyota crossover with the turbo-petrol engine. It adds minor design elements inside but the Taisor is well equipped in terms of comfort, convenience and safety. Also, from the G trim onwards, you get the choice of 6-speed automatic transmission as well with the turbo-petrol engine.

Toyota Taisor V

Toyota Taisor 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Here is what the top-spec Taisor V variant offers over the G:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Machined 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone exterior colour options

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • ARKAMYS tuned sound system

  • Cruise control

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • Heads-up display

  • 360-degree camera

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Lastly, in the top-spec V variants of the Toyota SUV, you get better-looking wheels and the choice of a dual-tone exterior, better infotainment system, and improved safety features.

Price & Rivals

The Toyota Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the Maruti Fronx, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

