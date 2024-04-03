Published On Apr 03, 2024 06:31 PM By Ansh for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The crossover SUV comes in 5 broad variants: E, S, S+, G, and V, the feature distribution of which is similar to that of the Maruti Fronx

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Essentially as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx, the Taisor comes with a similar design, features list, and powertrain options, which are being offered in these 5 variants: E, S, S+, G, and V. If you like the Taisor crossover SUV and are planning to make a booking, check out what each of its variants has to offer.

Toyota Taisor E

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Halogen projector headlamps

LED combi taillamps

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Roof end spoiler

Shark fin antenna Dual-tone cabin theme

Fabric seats

Flat bottom steering wheel

Split folding rear seats (60:40) None Automatic climate control

Keyless entry

Power windows

Driver side auto up-down window

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Front and rear adjustable headrests Dual front airbags

Vehicle stability control

Hill hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

ABS with EBD

All 3-point seat belts

Seat belt reminders for all passengers

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat restraint

Day/night IRVM

The base-spec E variants of the Taisor do not get anything in terms of infotainment, but they come with the same cabin design and upholstery as the top-spec variants, and are well equipped in terms of safety. This is also the only variant of the Taisor which gets a CNG powertrain.

Toyota Taisor S

Over the base-spec E, the Taisor S offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicator Rear parcel tray 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speaker sound system Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering wheel mounted controls

The S variants of the crossover SUV bring an infotainment system into the equation, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of design and interiors, the S variants do not get much over the base-spec variants, but they do get some additional comfort and convenience features. It is also the entry-level variant for the AMT automatic option.

Toyota Taisor S+

This is what the Taisor S+ variants offer over the Taisor S:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED automatic headlamps

LED DRLs

Painted 16-inch alloy wheels (black)

The only advantage of the S+ variants only offers cosmetic upgrades over the previous variant is a better lighting setup up front and that it swaps the steel wheels for blacked-out alloys. This is the best version of the Taisor available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and it looks nearly as premium as the top-spec variant.

Toyota Taisor G

Here is what you get extra in the Taisor G over the Taisor S Plus:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Connected LED taillights Chrome plated inside door handles

Front centre armrest with storage 2 tweeters

Multi-information TFT colour display

Connected car tech Wireless phone charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Push button Start/Stop

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear AC vents

Fast USB charging ports rear (Type A and Type C) 6 airbags

Rearview camera Rear wiper and washer

The one-below-top Taisor G is the base level option of the Toyota crossover with the turbo-petrol engine. It adds minor design elements inside but the Taisor is well equipped in terms of comfort, convenience and safety. Also, from the G trim onwards, you get the choice of 6-speed automatic transmission as well with the turbo-petrol engine.

Toyota Taisor V

Here is what the top-spec Taisor V variant offers over the G:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Machined 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone exterior colour options Leather wrapped steering wheel 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

ARKAMYS tuned sound system Cruise control

Auto folding ORVMs Heads-up display

360-degree camera

Auto-dimming IRVM

Lastly, in the top-spec V variants of the Toyota SUV, you get better-looking wheels and the choice of a dual-tone exterior, better infotainment system, and improved safety features.

Price & Rivals

The Toyota Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the Maruti Fronx, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

