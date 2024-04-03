This Is What Each Toyota Taisor Variant Has To Offer
Published On Apr 03, 2024 06:31 PM By Ansh for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
The crossover SUV comes in 5 broad variants: E, S, S+, G, and V, the feature distribution of which is similar to that of the Maruti Fronx
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Essentially as Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx, the Taisor comes with a similar design, features list, and powertrain options, which are being offered in these 5 variants: E, S, S+, G, and V. If you like the Taisor crossover SUV and are planning to make a booking, check out what each of its variants has to offer.
Toyota Taisor E
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort & Convenience
Safety
None
The base-spec E variants of the Taisor do not get anything in terms of infotainment, but they come with the same cabin design and upholstery as the top-spec variants, and are well equipped in terms of safety. This is also the only variant of the Taisor which gets a CNG powertrain.
Toyota Taisor S
Over the base-spec E, the Taisor S offers these features:
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort & Convenience
Safety
|
|
|
The S variants of the crossover SUV bring an infotainment system into the equation, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of design and interiors, the S variants do not get much over the base-spec variants, but they do get some additional comfort and convenience features. It is also the entry-level variant for the AMT automatic option.
Toyota Taisor S+
This is what the Taisor S+ variants offer over the Taisor S:
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort & Convenience
Safety
The only advantage of the S+ variants only offers cosmetic upgrades over the previous variant is a better lighting setup up front and that it swaps the steel wheels for blacked-out alloys. This is the best version of the Taisor available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and it looks nearly as premium as the top-spec variant.
Toyota Taisor G
Here is what you get extra in the Taisor G over the Taisor S Plus:
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort & Convenience
Safety
|
|
|
|
The one-below-top Taisor G is the base level option of the Toyota crossover with the turbo-petrol engine. It adds minor design elements inside but the Taisor is well equipped in terms of comfort, convenience and safety. Also, from the G trim onwards, you get the choice of 6-speed automatic transmission as well with the turbo-petrol engine.
Toyota Taisor V
Here is what the top-spec Taisor V variant offers over the G:
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort & Convenience
Safety
|
|
|
|
Lastly, in the top-spec V variants of the Toyota SUV, you get better-looking wheels and the choice of a dual-tone exterior, better infotainment system, and improved safety features.
Price & Rivals
The Toyota Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the Maruti Fronx, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.
