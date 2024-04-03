English | हिंदी

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Colour Options Explained

Modified On Apr 03, 2024 04:39 PM

It is available in a total of eight colours, including three dual-tone shades

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor colour options revealed

  • The Taisor was recently launched in India as the sixth Maruti-Toyota shared product.

  • It is being offered in five broad variants: E, S, S+, G, and V.

  • Monotone colours on offer are orange, red, white, grey, and silver.

  • Dual-tone options are red, white and silver, all with a black roof.

  • Gets the same petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG powertrains as the Fronx.

  • Prices range from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Maruti Fronx-based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has gone on sale in India, and is being offered in five broad variants. Toyota has given it minor changes to the exterior design to differentiate it from the Maruti crossover it is based on, and a new colour too. Let’s check out all the eight colour options that the Toyota Taisor is available in, starting with the monotone shades:

Monotone Options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Lucent Orange

  • Lucent Orange

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Sportin Red

  • Sportin Red

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Cafe White

  • Cafe White

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Enticing Silver

  • Enticing Silver

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gaming Grey

  • Gaming Grey

Dual-tone Options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Sportin Red with Midnight Black roof

  • Sportin Red with Midnight Black roof

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Enticing Silver with Midnight Black roof

  • Enticing Silver with Midnight Black roof

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Cafe White with Midnight Black roof

  • Cafe White with Midnight Black roof

When compared to the Maruti Fronx, the Taisor misses out on blue, black, and brown exterior paint options. However, it does get a new orange shade that is not available with the India-spec Fronx. That said, both get an equal number of dual-tone shades, which cost a premium of Rs 16,000 in the case of the Taisor.

Know The Powertrains

The Toyota crossover is being offered with the same engine-gearbox options as the Fronx which are as follows:

Specification

1.2-litre N/A Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre Petrol+CNG

Power

90 PS

100 PS

77.5 PS

Torque

113 Nm

148 Nm

98.5 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT

Identical Set Of Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor cabin

Being a rebadged version of the Fronx, the Taisor comes with the same set of equipment which includes the 9-inch touchscreen unit, heads-up display, wireless phone charging, and cruise control. The Toyota offering also gets the same safety features including up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and vehicle stability control (VSC).

Price Range And Competition

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor rear

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It squares off directly with the Maruti Fronx while also being a crossover alternative to the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.

