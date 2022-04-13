English | हिंदी

Toyota Urban Cruiser And Renault Kiger Have The Least Waiting Period In The Sub-4m SUV Segment This April

Published On Apr 13, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The maximum waiting time for a sub-4m SUV is of up to five months in Ghaziabad (Mahindra XUV300) and Surat (Kia Sonet)

SUVs continue to be in high demand, and to be specific, those from the sub-4m SUV space. That said, their delivery timelines have been affected by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, making buyers wait longer to take them home.

Let’s see which SUV can be brought home immediately and in which city in April 2022:

City

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra XUV300

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Kia Sonet

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

1.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

3 months

1 month

3-4 months

1-2 months

1.5-2 months

Bengaluru

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

2-3 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

1.5 months

Mumbai

1.5-2 months

1.5-2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

2-2.5 months

1.5 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

Hyderabad

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

3 months

3 months

1 month

3-4 months

1-2 months

2 months

Pune

1.5 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

3-4 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

Chennai

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

3 months

2 months

1 month

3-4 months

1-2 months

1.5 months

Jaipur

1.5-2 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

1.5-2 months

1.5 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

Ahmedabad

1 month

1-1.5 months

2 months

3 months

3 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2 months

2 months

Gurugram

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

3 months

2-3 months

1 month

3-4 months

1.5-2 months

1 month

Lucknow

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

3 months

N.A.

3 months

2 months

1 month

Kolkata

1.5-2 months

1.5-2 months

1-2 months

2-2.5 months

2-3 months

1 month

3-4 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

Thane

1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

4 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

Surat

1-1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2-2.5 months

3 months

1.5 months

5 months

1-2 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

1.5-2 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

4-5 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

1 month

Chandigarh

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

3 months

2-3 months

1 month

3-4 months

2 months

1 month

Coimbatore

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

3 months

2-2.5 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

1.5-2 months

1-1.5 months

Patna

1.5 months

1-1.5 months

3 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

1 month

3-4 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

Faridabad

1.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2 months

1.5 months

Indore

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

1.5 months

3 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

Noida

1-1.5 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

3 months

3 months

1 month

3-4 months

2 months

2 months

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Takeaway

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Even though the Vitara Brezza was the second best-selling sub-4m SUV in March, it has a waiting period of up to two months.

Hyundai Venue: The Hyundai Venue is having the same maximum waiting time as its Maruti counterpart.

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV: Both versions of the Tata Nexon (ICE and electric) have a waiting period of up to three months.

Mahindra XUV300: Buyers in Thane and Patna can drive home the Mahindra XUV300 in almost a month’s time. Its maximum waiting period is up to five months (Ghaziabad).

Toyota Urban Cruiser: The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the most readily available sub-4m SUV on this list. However, buyers in Pune will have to endure the highest waiting time of three months.

Kia Sonet: While the average waiting period to get the Kia Sonet home is of three months, buyers in Surat will have to wait longer for up to five months.

renault kiger

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger: Out of the Nissan Magnite-Renault Kiger duo, it’s the Renault SUV which is marginally easily available, with a maximum waiting period of up to two months as opposed to the Magnite’s maximum three-month time frame in Bengaluru and Ghaziabad.

1 comment
1
N
ninja wenja
Apr 13, 2022 9:04:22 PM

Such a rubbish article,which showroom is giving sonet in 3 months,dont misguide your readers.

