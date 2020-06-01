Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Be Unveiled On June 4

Published On Jun 01, 2020 12:12 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2020

The updated Fortuner is expected to arrive in India in 2021

Fortuner facelift to be globally unveiled in Thailand.

It has been spied multiple times with cosmetic updates on front fascia.

Expected to have an updated feature list with more technology.

According to the spy shots, it still misses out on a sunroof.

Likely to carry forward the same BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

The Toyota Fortuner is due a mid-life facelift which has been spied multiple times in global markets. The carmaker has now confirmed that the updated SUV will premiere on June 4 in Thailand and is expected to arrive on our shores by early-2021.

Based on the most recent spy shots of the undisguised Fortuner facelift, majority of the cosmetic tweaks will be focused on the front fascia with some on the other end as well. The Fortuner will retain its profile and tall stance but it will look sportier than before. In terms of powertrains, the India-spec Fortuner will get the same BS6 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines.

The 2020 Fortuner is expected to get an updated feature list as well to include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected tech, and a premium sound system but the spied model was still missing a sunroof. It already gets premium equipment in the form of seven airbags, power-adjustable front seats, adjustable one-touch tumble second-row seats, and cruise control. The interior of the facelifted model has not been spied as yet.

After its global unveiling on June 4, Toyota is likely to bring the facelifted Fortuner to India sometime in 2021. It will attract a premium over the current prices -- Rs 28.66 lakh to Rs 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) -- that haven’t been increased even with the BS6 update. The Fortuner facelift will continue to rival the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu mu-X, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the upcoming MG Gloster.

