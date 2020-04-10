Toyota Fortuner 2020 Facelift: What To Expect?

Published On Apr 10, 2020 12:00 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

The updated full-size SUV is expected to launch in India by the end of 2020

The Toyota Fortuner has been around in India for over a decade now, and the current-gen model was launched in 2016. It is getting a facelift this year which is expected to make its global premiere around mid-2020. The 2020 Fortuner has been spied a couple of times so far and we expect Toyota to bring it to India by the end of the year.

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied. Likely To Launch In 2020

While official details are scarce, here’s what you can expect from the facelifted Toyota Fortuner:

Updated looks

The 2020 Fortuner is only a mild facelift so expect the full-size SUV to retain its styling. However, the updated cosmetics will likely be centred around a new front fascia, rear bumpers and alloy wheel design. Based on the spy shots of the undisguised Fortuner facelift , expect it to look sportier than the current model while the overall proportions and the profile remain the same.

No changes under the bonnet

Toyota offers the Fortuner with a multitude of powertrain options in various markets but the India-spec facelift is expected to continue with the same BS6 engines as offered on the current model. The current BS6 engine lineup consists of a 2.7-litre petrol engine (166PS/245Nm) and a 2.8-litre diesel engine (177PS/420Nm).

The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed automatic, but only with a 2WD drivetrain. Toyota offers the diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains. The diesel-auto gets 30Nm of extra torque.

Updated feature list

The Fortuner is a premium full-size SUV with features like cruise control (diesel variants only), leather seats, auto AC, power adjustable front seats and 7 airbags. In terms of comfort, its 2nd row seats can slide, recline and one-touch tumble, while 3rd row seats with one-touch easy space with recline. However, it is in need of some dire feature updates like a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and might get connected tech too. It is also expected to get a new JBL premium sound system.

Based on the spy shots, the facelifted Fortuner seems to still miss out on a sunroof, which is offered by its rivals like the Ford Endeavour , Skoda Kodiaq and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Increased prices

The BS6 Toyota Fortuner was launched in February 2020 with no increase in prices. Its prices are listed to range from Rs 28.18 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 updates are expected to increase prices for diesel variants by more than Rs 1 lakh while the petrol variants are likely to get pricier by Rs 50,000.

Read More on : Toyota Fortuner Automatic