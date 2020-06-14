Top Car News Of The Week: Mahindra XUV300, MG Hector Plus, Renault Kiger, Car Registrations & Licenses & Maruti June Offers

Published On Jun 14, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

Last week held some much-needed relief for vehicle owners worrying about expiring documents

MG Hector Plus: Your wait for a three-row MG Hector is about to end as the SUV is soon arriving at a showroom near you. It will get the same features such as a panoramic sunroof and 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment as its 5-seater sibling. For the exact launch details and exclusive images, click here.

Sub-4m SUV Sales: The lockdown has literally turned the tables in the sub-4m SUV segment. SUVs like the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue have overtaken the Maruti Vitara Brezza in the May 2020 sales. Here are the numbers and their analysis.

Renault Sub-4m SUV: Renault India is preparing its answer to the Maruti Vitara Brezza quite comprehensively. A fully camouflaged sub-4m SUV from the French manufacturer has been spied testing on public roads. Here’s what it looks like.

Maruti June Offers: If you were eyeing a new Maruti then June certainly has something for you. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 52,500 on almost its entire Arena range of cars. Here’s the complete break-up.

Car Document Validity Extension: If your car-related paperwork such as registration, fitness certificate or driving license is due to expire anytime soon then there’s a breather from the authorities. Their validity has been extended till September 30 but there are still some finer points that you need to take care of. Check them out here.

