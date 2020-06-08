Renault’s Maruti Vitara Brezza Rival Spied Again. Could Be Called Kiger

Published On Jun 08, 2020 01:21 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger (HBC)

The Renault sub-4m SUV could launch in India by Diwali 2020

Renault sub-4m SUV to share underpinnings with Triber sub-4m MPV.

The spied model seems to feature a split headlamp design like the Kwid.

It could be called Kiger as per the patent.

It will likely share the Triber’s 1.0-litre 72PS/96Nm petrol engine.

Kiger’s feature list will likely include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and upto 4 airbags.

Renault is yet to enter the sub-4 metre SUV segment in India. Its potential contender known by the codename HBC has been spied again, still wrapped in camouflage.

Patents filed by Renault suggest that the sub-4m SUV will likely be called the Kiger at launch. The spy shots reveal crossover styling with a coupe-like roofline while the front end seems to be inspired by the Kwid with a split headlamp design. The headlamps are expected to feature LED illumination in higher variants. The test mule seen here could be a lower variant as it featured steel wheels instead of alloys.

The Renault Kiger will be based on the same platform as the Triber sub-4m MPV. As a result, it is expected to offer a spacious cabin with plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers. The Kiger will likely be a well-equipped offering with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and more than two airbags.

The Renault Kiger is expected to be powered by the Triber’s 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of peak torque. In the Triber, this motor is offered with the two gearbox options: a 5-speed manual and Reanult’s Easy-R AMT. The Kiger could also get a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes around 100PS and 160Nm. This motor could be offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT.

Renault’s sub-4 metre SUV was expected to be revealed at Auto Expo 2020 but for reasons unknown to us, it never made it to the show floor. We expect Renault to reveal the SUV in the coming months and launch it around the 2020 festive season with a price tag ranging between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. The Kiger will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport as well as upcoming offerings like the Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite.

