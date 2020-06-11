Car Registrations And Driving Licences Are Now Valid Until September 30

Published On Jun 11, 2020 02:33 PM By Dhruv.A

It was earlier extended till July 31

Vehicle registration, driving licence, permits and fitness certificates are now valid until September 30.

The order will be in effect across the entire country.

This leeway applies only to third-party insurance. Own damage insurances are not covered and should be renewed on time.

If you’ve been worried about your driving licence or vehicle registration expiring during the lockdown, here’s some relief. The government has once again extended the validity of all motor vehicle-related paperwork until September 30.

The listed documents comprise fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned documents that couldn’t be renewed due to the lockdown. This order from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways applies to all states and union territories.

There have been various revisions in this order in the past. The first one came on March 30, extending the validity of documents till the end of June. It was later revised till July-end and has now been extended until September end.

While third-party insurance has also been exempted from renewal till September-end, your own damage component will still expire on its usual date. Which means you might have to bear a late fee, say ta-ta to no-claim bonus, and also get your car physically inspected. Not to mention, in case of an incident, you will have to pay through your nose for the repairs. To avoid that, we suggest you renew your insurance policy online with best deals here. With restrictions on outside movement still in effect, manufacturers have started all-encompassing digital car sales services. You can now book vehicles online, opt for a doorstep test drive, and even get home delivery of your new sanitised car as per your convenience. Here’s a list of manufacturers offering such services.