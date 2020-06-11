Modified On Jun 11, 2020 04:59 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Only the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue managed to cross the 1,000 unit mark

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the entire automobile industry by causing manufacturing operations to be shut down during the nationwide lockdown. While this led to zero car sales in April, May saw the resumption of manufacturing by adhering to the government norms. Car sales, however, remained subdued due to the overall scenario across the nation. As far as the sub-4m SUV segment is concerned, it witnessed a cumulative sales of a mere 4,025 units in May 2020.

May 2020 April 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 572 0 0 14.21 28.84 -14.63 8034 Tata Nexon 623 0 0 15.47 14.79 0.68 2952 Ford EcoSport 331 0 0 8.22 11.83 -3.61 2385 Mahindra TUV300 0 0 0 0 4.57 -4.57 545 Mahindra XUV300 1257 0 0 31.22 16.79 14.43 1827 Hyundai Venue 1242 0 0 30.85 0 30.85 7061 Total 4025 0 0 99.97

Takeaways

Mahindra’s XUV300 climbed up a few spots as it was the best-selling sub-4m SUV in May. It overtook the Hyundai Venue by 15 units to become the table-topper with a market share of over 31 per cent.

Following the Mahindra XUV300 closely was the Hyundai Venue . With over 1,200 units shipped, it was the only SUV after the XUV300 to cross the 1,000 units mark.

Although Tata could only ship 600-odd units of the Nexon , the SUV bettered its year-on-year market share by 0.68 per cent.

While the Vitara Brezza is usually the table topper, it slipped to the second last spot in May 2020. It witnessed the highest drop in its year-on-year market share.

The EcoSport took the last spot on the sales chart with a market share of over 8 per cent. Ford managed to ship 300-odd units of its SUV in the month of May.

Mahindra’s other sub-4m SUV, the TUV300, registered nil sales as the carmaker could have stopped producing the BS4 SUV. The BS6 TUV300 is expected to be launched soon.

Overall, the segment witnessed total sales of over 4,000 units whereby the Vitara Brezza lost its top spot to Mahindra’s XUV300 while the Hyundai Venue retained the second spot on the list. The segment will soon witness more competitors such as the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan EM2 (Magnite) and Renault HBC (Kiger).

