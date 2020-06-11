  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsCoronavirus Impact: Mahindra XUV300 Surpasses Maruti Vitara Brezza And Hyundai Venue In May 2020 Sales

Coronavirus Impact: Mahindra XUV300 Surpasses Maruti Vitara Brezza And Hyundai Venue In May 2020 Sales

Modified On Jun 11, 2020 04:59 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

  • 43375 Views
  • Write a comment

Only the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue managed to cross the 1,000 unit mark

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the entire automobile industry by causing manufacturing operations to be shut down during the nationwide lockdown. While this led to zero car sales in April, May saw the resumption of manufacturing by adhering to the government norms. Car sales, however, remained subdued due to the overall scenario across the nation. As far as the sub-4m SUV segment is concerned, it witnessed a cumulative sales of a mere 4,025 units in May 2020.

May 2020

April 2020

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Vitara Brezza

572

0

0

14.21

28.84

-14.63

8034

Tata Nexon

623

0

0

15.47

14.79

0.68

2952

Ford EcoSport

331

0

0

8.22

11.83

-3.61

2385

Mahindra TUV300

0

0

0

0

4.57

-4.57

545

Mahindra XUV300

1257

0

0

31.22

16.79

14.43

1827

Hyundai Venue

1242

0

0

30.85

0

30.85

7061

Total

4025

0

0

99.97

Takeaways

Mahindra XUV300

  • Mahindra’s XUV300 climbed up a few spots as it was the best-selling sub-4m SUV in May. It overtook the Hyundai Venue by 15 units to become the table-topper with a market share of over 31 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

  • Following the Mahindra XUV300 closely was the Hyundai Venue. With over 1,200 units shipped, it was the only SUV after the XUV300 to cross the 1,000 units mark.

Tata Nexon

  • Although Tata could only ship 600-odd units of the Nexon, the SUV bettered its year-on-year market share by 0.68 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

  • While the Vitara Brezza is usually the table topper, it slipped to the second last spot in May 2020. It witnessed the highest drop in its year-on-year market share.

Ford EcoSport

  • The EcoSport took the last spot on the sales chart with a market share of over 8 per cent. Ford managed to ship 300-odd units of its SUV in the month of May.

  • Mahindra’s other sub-4m SUV, the TUV300, registered nil sales as the carmaker could have stopped producing the BS4 SUV. The BS6 TUV300 is expected to be launched soon.

Overall, the segment witnessed total sales of over 4,000 units whereby the Vitara Brezza lost its top spot to Mahindra’s XUV300 while the Hyundai Venue retained the second spot on the list. The segment will soon witness more competitors such as the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan EM2 (Magnite) and Renault HBC (Kiger).

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV300

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Tata Nexon
  • Ford EcoSport
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza
Big Saving !!
Save upto 23% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
VIEW USED MAHINDRA XUV300 IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?