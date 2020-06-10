MG Hector Plus To Launch In July 2020

Published On Jun 10, 2020 09:32 AM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

The three-row Hector is expected to get the same features and engines as the 5-seater SUV

MG Hector’s three-row iteration will be launched as the Hector Plus.

It will be a 6-seater SUV at first with captain seats in the middle row.

The feature list to include panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Hector Plus will get a 7-seater variant towards the end of 2020.

It will likely be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the respective variants of the 5-seater Hector.

The MG Hector is one of the largest 5-seater offerings in its segment. A larger, three-row variant was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 as the Hector Plus which is now set to launch in India in July as confirmed by one of MG Support’s official Twitter account.

The Hector Plus revealed at the expo was a 6-seater model with captain chairs in the middle row as you see in the exclusive picture below. It featured premium tan leather upholstery and minor cosmetic tweaks to the exterior. The Hector Plus was unveiled with redesigned headlamps and grille, larger LED daytime running lamps, revised rear bumper, and tail lamps which are no longer connected. The MG Hector Plus looks much sharper and mature than the standard 5-seater model.

The Hector Plus would ideally have the same feature list as the standard Hector. That includes equipment like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, 360 around-view camera, and up to six airbags. It will also get AC vents and a USB charger for the third row.

Under the hood, the Hector Plus will get the same BS6 engine options as the 5-seater Hector. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 143PS/250Nm with a 48V mild-hybrid system, mated to a 6-speed manual while the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic option doesn’t include the mild-hybrid setup. The 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 170PS/350Nm while mated to a 6-speed manual and doesn’t get an automatic option yet.

The 6-seater MG Hector Plus will likely be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the usual 5-seater Hector which costs between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). MG will also be introducing a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus later. The Plus will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas (Harrier-based 7-seater).

