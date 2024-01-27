Published On Jan 27, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago

Tata opened its order books for CNG automatic cars, while Citroen introduced a new top-spec variant for its electric hatchback

In the last full week of January, Tata made headlines by opening the order books for the first CNG automatic cars in India, concurrently announcing upcoming price revisions across its product lineup. During the same period, Citroen introduced a new variant to its electric hatchback offering, and Mahindra implemented some feature adjustments to one of its popular SUVs. Let’s delve into all the important highlights of the week.

Bookings Open For Tiago/Tigor CNG Automatic

Last week, Tata teased the CNG automatic variants of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor, and also opened order books for the same. Both the Tiago and Tigor are set to become the first CNG automatic cars in India. Additionally, the automaker has introduced three new colour options each for the Tiago, Tiago NRG, and Tigor.

Citroen eC3 Got A New Variant

The Citroen eC3 hatchback received new features with the introduction of the new top-spec Shine variant. Previously, the eC3 was limited to two variants: Live and Feel. While a few additional features have been incorporated, there are no alterations to the design or powertrain of the electric hatchback.

Tata Punch EV Deliveries Began

Two weeks ago, we got the prices for Tata's new all-electric Punch EV, and in the previous week, the automaker also started its deliveries. In the related news, you can also check out the image gallery for the base-spec Smart and the mid-spec Adventure long range variants of the Tata Punch EV.

Mahindra Scorpio N Loses Features

Mahindra rejigged the feature list for the mid-spec Z6 variant of the Scorpio N, and with that, its prices have also been hiked. These changes are applicable to all orders for the Scorpio N starting in 2024.

Tata Cars To Become Expensive Soon

Now get ready to shell out more on Tata cars as the automaker has announced the price hikes across its lineup, including EVs, effective from 2024. With this price hike, the introductory prices of the facelifted Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon will also come to an end.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Now At Dealerships

Customers can check out the automatic variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross at dealerships as the units arrive ahead of the launch. As of now, the Citroen SUV only gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission. Citroen will announce the prices of the C3 Aircross automatic in the coming days.

Bookings Open For Porsche Macan Electric

Porsche launched its all new electric offering in India, the Macan Turbo EV. The carmaker is also accepting orders for the electric version of the Macan, and its deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second half of 2024.

