Published On Jan 24, 2024 05:25 PM By Sonny for Tata Tiago

These models will now get the choice of a 5-speed AMT with the top CNG variants

Tata will become the first car brand in India to offer an automatic transmission with a CNG fueled variant.

For Rs 21,000 you can book an AMT variant of the Tiago CNG, Tiago NRG CNG, or Tigor CNG.

There are no other changes for the same 1.2-litre petrol engine offered with the CNG manual variants.

The Tiago will offer the CNG AMT in 3 variants while the Tigor will offer it only with the top 2 variants.

Expect a premium of up to Rs 60,000 for the AMT over the equivalent CNG MT variant prices.

Tata has been revolutionising the CNG space in India over the last few years and has now introduced another first for the CNG car market - an automatic transmission. Following a teaser trailer, Tata has now opened bookings for the AMT variants of the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG for a token amount of Rs 21,000, both online and at dealerships.

The AMT option for the these Tata CNG models will be offered in the following variants:

Tiago iCNG Tigor iCNG XTA CNG XZA CNG XZA+ CNG XZA+ CNG XZA NRG CNG

Tata CNG AMT Powertrains

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. On the greener fuel, the performance is rated at 73 PS and 95 Nm, and will now get the choice of a 5-speed AMT same as their petrol-automatic variants. Tata has also added a creep function for the CNG-automatic models, tuned for easy manoeuvrability in city traffic and while parking.

Other Tata CNG Highlights

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG already get segment-leading technologies, like the dual-cylinder setup that allows for a more usable boot space unlike other CNG models. They also get the benefit of being able to start the engine in CNG mode directly, while also getting a safety feature that turns off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened.

Tiago and Tigor CNG Features

The CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor are relatively well-equipped. They come with creature comforts like the semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 8 speakers. Safety features include dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, rear parking camera with sensors, and a rear defogger.

Expected Prices

The premium for an AMT in the petrol variants of the Tiago and Tigor goes up to Rs 60,000. We expect a similar price jump for the CNG AMT variants over the CNG MT option. Currently, the Tata Tiago CNG costs between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh, while the Tigor CNG prices range from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tiago CNG sees competition from CNG variants of the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R. Meanwhile, the Tigor CNG rivals the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT